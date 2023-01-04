I don't know about you, but I was born and raised here in Sedalia. So if you were as well, you know. And you know you know. But if you weren't, basically a lot of lives revolved around the Missouri State Fair when we were kids (hey, might still do now, for some). Every kid wanted to get a summer job there. The competition was crazy high - not just from Sedalia, but all of West Central Missouri was applying. Back in the day, it was a thing that if you wanted the job, you had to put the name of someone you knew that already worked there on the application.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO