Warrensburg Community Center Celebrating 25 Years of Fun and Pool Re-Opening
Warrensburg Parks and Rec is celebrating 25 years of fun at the Warrensburg Community Center, as well as the re-opening of the indoor pool on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The event will be marked by a ribbon-cutting celebration in the lobby of the community center at 4:30 PM CST. There will be refreshments, music, food trucks, and even giveaways at the celebration.
Lion’s Club Fifth Annual Pub Crawl Coming In March
Okay guys, I admit it. I'm not much of a "going out and drinking with people" person. I have, I mean, certainly in my younger days I've gone out my fair share. But I can't say I do it much any more. Even the big night of the year when a lot of people go out, New Year's Eve, I was crafting and painting a tea mug with a Christmas tree on it. And I really enjoyed it. Probably waaaaay more than I should have.
Leisure Pool At Heckart To Close for One Week For Repairs
The warm water Leisure Pool at the Heckart Community Center will be closed from Sunday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 14 for surge tank repairs. During recent testing, the Surge Tank for the Leisure Pool was found to have a leak. Repairs will take place during the week long shut down while the surge tank is still under warranty.
Knob Noster Could Finally Let A Teenage Dream of Mine Come True
I don't know about you, but I was born and raised here in Sedalia. So if you were as well, you know. And you know you know. But if you weren't, basically a lot of lives revolved around the Missouri State Fair when we were kids (hey, might still do now, for some). Every kid wanted to get a summer job there. The competition was crazy high - not just from Sedalia, but all of West Central Missouri was applying. Back in the day, it was a thing that if you wanted the job, you had to put the name of someone you knew that already worked there on the application.
The Hospital Meals At WMMC Are Pretty Tasty If You Ask Me
Don't let last night's picture of the meatloaf served to patients at Western Missouri Medical Center fool ya. The hospital food they serve to patients, and guests who choose to order a meal to eat with their hospitalized family member, is pretty good. Even last night's meatloaf was very tasty, even if a little overdone.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 5, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the morning of New Year's Day, Officers responded to the Holiday Inn, 4001 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to an assault that occurred. Officers made contact with the caller, who stated they were assaulted by someone known to them. The suspect has been identified, but no contact has been made at this time. Charges of Burglary in the 1st Degree, Assault in the 4th Degree and Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree will be sent to the prosecutor for review.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Jeep Liberty, driven by 20-year-old Zander D. Fletcher of Warsaw, was at Bent Tree Drive and Homer Avenue (north of Route Z) around 5:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
SFCC Bolsters 2023 Squads In Cross Country, Track & Field
State Fair Community College (SFCC) Head Cross Country and Track and Field Brad Hagedorn recently announced the first group of signees for his 2023-2024 recruiting class. All six student-athletes have signed their National Letters of Intent and will begin their academic and athletic careers at SFCC in the fall of 2023.
Sedalia Woman Arrested on $10,000 Taney County Warrant
On Friday night, Sedalia Police conducted a warrant check in the 100 block of East 31st. Contact was made and the warrant was confirmed. 65-year-old Robin E. Bell was arrested on a Taney County warrant which carried a $10,000 cash-only bond. The warrant stems from 2013 on an original charge...
WAFB Man Injured in NYE Crash
A Whiteman Air Force Base man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred New Year's Eve in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2017 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 25-year-old Ahn N. Le of Whiteman Air Force Base, was at Route D and Route Y just after 7 p.m., when Le failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled across the roadway, ran off the right side and struck a ditch.
Road Closure Announced by City of Sedalia
On Thursday, Dec. 29 beginning at 7 a.m. and scheduled through 5 p.m. Fri., Dec. 30, the westbound lane of West 11th Street will be closed 100 feet east of U.S. 65 (South Limit Ave.) and continuing approximately 200 feet to the east towards South Warren Ave. to allow for installation of a new sewer line and main.
Warsaw Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash
A Warsaw woman was injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2002 Harley Davidson, driven by 52-year-old Joseph D. Foster of Warsaw, was on Highway U, north of Von Holten Road around 12:30 p.m., when Foster failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Sedalia Woman Arrested for Assault, Trespassing
On Monday morning at 10:22 a.m., Sedalia Police responded to 614 E. 17th for a civil standby. The officer met with the caller, who wanted to collect some property. After collecting the property, it was determined that she was not a resident and eventually refused to leave. During investigation, it...
Two Warsaw Women Injured in Pettis County Crash
Two Warsaw women were injured in a two-car crash that occurred at Highway 65 and Route V on Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 1999 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 93-year-old Dorthy J. Schneider of Sedalia, failed to stop at a stop sign on Route V and struck a northbound 2008 Chrysler 300, driven by 60-year-old Wanda E. Jones of Warsaw.
Clinton Woman Injured In One-car Crash in Henry County
A Clinton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 19-year-old Jessica C. Allen of Clinton, was at SW 1151 Road and Route HH around 1 p.m., when she attempted to make a left hand turn and ran off the south side of the roadway. The under carriage struck the ground and the vehicle came to rest off the roadway.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 27, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the Econolodge Truman Inn, 3501 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a stolen vehicle report. Christy L. Monteer stated her roommate allowed company into their hotel room while she was sleeping. When she woke, she noticed her vehicle was missing, as was the car key that was with her in the room.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 29, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies arrested Lecia Michelle Parnell, 47, of Sedalia, in the 1200 block of Elm Hills Drive for a Violation of Protection Order. Bond was set at $1500 cash or surety. Parnell also faces charges from Cooper County for Person With Serious Infectious Disease Knowingly Exposing Disease to Another Person.
Two Females Injured When Soul Leaves Cherry Tree Lane
Two females were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Kia Soul, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Cherry Tree Lane, north of Guier around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch and a tree.
Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County
A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
