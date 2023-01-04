ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9News

New court documents lay out case against Bryan Kohberger for Moscow Murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — Police say DNA from a knife sheath left at the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered ties suspect Bryan Kohberger to the crimes. Investigators released new information about the crime and their investigation in a newly unsealed affidavit. Among the new details:
MOSCOW, ID
9News

Moscow suspect changed title of Hyundai Elantra five days after murders

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Bryan C. Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, changed the title of his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra five days after the stabbings took place. According to a public records request filed by KTVB, Kohberger, 28, applied to transfer the...
MOSCOW, ID
9News

Read the full affidavit outlining the case against Bryan Kohberger

SEATTLE — Court documents detailing how police connected suspect Bryan Kohberger to the murders of four University of Idaho students were unsealed Thursday. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and burglary after Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found stabbed to death Nov. 13.
MOSCOW, ID
9News

Idaho homicide suspect extradited, booked into jail

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho — Moscow murder suspect Bryan C. Kohberger has been booked into the Latah County Jail as of Wednesday evening. He is charged with four counts of murder and one count of burglary, jail records show. In a train of police cars, one truck likely holding Kohberger...
MOSCOW, ID

