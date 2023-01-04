Read full article on original website
Ready To Ghost Hunt In The New Year? 3 Places In Texas You Are Most Likely To Have A Ghost Encounter
I don't get it, I don't understand it, I will never be about that life, but not everyone is like me. Some folks are thrill-seekers and I simply live through them. I hear their stories, take their word for it, and vow, per usual never to visit any place that may be haunted, like ever. If you happen to be one of these ghost adventurers or hunters, then this list is definitely for you!
A spectacular stay awaits at these Texas Hill Country resorts and hotels
It's never too early to plan your next getaway.
Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns You Can Not Visit in 2023 Because They Are Abandoned!
So, technically you can probably visit these abandoned Texas Ghost Towns! But, be warned that when you get there, there won't be much. Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
10 Texas Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives Have Closed
One Of My Favorite Shows To Binge Watch Is "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" Because It Gives You Great Ideas On Restaurants To Try When You're Visiting Another City. I've actually dined at a few of the spots that are located in Texas that have been featured on the popular "Food Network" show including "Casino El Camino" in Austin which is considered one of the BEST BURGERS you will try in the state.
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Road Trip! 10 Places In Texas That Should Be On Your Bucket List To Visit In 2023!
Just when you thought you had visited the over 268,000 square miles of Texas, someone throws another city at ya. Up until recently, I had no idea Detroit, TX even existed! If you're like me and have been to countless lakes, RV parks and campgrounds your whole life, you may think that you have visited every hot spot in Texas that you needed to but apparently, that is not the case.
National Geographic Named One Beautiful Spot in Texas to ‘Best of the World’ List
Texas' landscape is diverse as it is beautiful. From the towering pine trees in the east, to her rolling Hill Country, there are sights to behold across The Lone Star State. It's something Texans know, but it's always nice having it reinforced by prestigious publications. Big Bend National Park, which...
Texas food invention named one of the best appetizers in the country: report
Texas is home to some of the best barbecue in the world but that isn't the only famous food with Texas roots.
Englishman Jealous that Texas Hoards H-E-Bs from the Other States
Oli Pettigrew has gone viral after taking a bite of the Golden Apple that is H-E-B and now wonders why Texas won't share. "There's one thing Texans absolutely point blank refuse to share with any of the other 49 states in America. It's theirs. It's a secret. It makes them feel special. You can't have it, and it's only three letters," Pettigrew said in a TikTok video that has now gone viral.
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
Fugitives from Rio Grande Valley, West Texas and Northeast Texas Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rogelio Salinas, Salomon Marquez and Shacory Pryor to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests.
Massive ‘Jellyfish Graveyard’ Found on Texas Beach
The water around one Texas beach has pulled in an unusual sight recently. This comes as dozens of Cabbage Head Jellyfish have washed ashore. According to reports, this massive graveyard of the majestic ocean creatures was spotted on the Gulf shoreline near Ocean Drive and Sand Dollar Boulevard along Crystal Beach, Texas.
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
The 1 Thing Texas Will Not Share With The USA..Tik Toker Reveals!
Yes, Texans are the friendliest BUNCH around! And, if you need something, most Texans are there to lend you a hand! But, when it comes to this, this Tik Toker says TEXANS refuse to share IT!. TEXAS REFUSES TO SHARE H-E-B! This Tik Toker who is British and NOW lives...
Don’t Take Photos at These East Texas Locations Because its Illegal and Dangerous
Its a story that we don't hear very often but we always have to ask "Why?" That would be about someone getting killed or seriously hurt because they got hit by a train. And sometimes we'll see a photoshoot of someone posing on or around a train track that look spectacular. Problem is, at least in Texas, that kind of picturesque picture taking is illegal.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
20 Texas Made Valentine’s Gifts You Partner Will Love
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it is time to start thinking about what you might get your loved one. While you don't have to get your partner a gift for this holiday (unless they specifically say they want one), it can be nice to get them something anyway. It doesn't have to be anything extravagant, as long as it is meaningful in some way.
