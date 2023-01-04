ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

ktoy1047.com

Paxton supports Florida law protecting students from inappropriate subjects

Attorney General Paxton filed a multi-state amicus brief before a Tallahassee, Florida-based federal district court in support of Florida law H.B. 1557, which protects students who are in the 3rd grade and below from being exposed to instruction on inappropriate subjects, such as so-called sexual orientation and gender identity. The...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

State of Florida launches new anti-littering campaign next week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new anti-littering campaign is being launched by the state next week. It’s called the Drive it Home, Keep our Paradise Litter-Free campaign. It will take place this month and next. FDOT officials say the message is that it’s the public’s responsibility to properly get...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Refuses to Disclose Where It’s Holding Parkland Shooter

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been in custody in the Florida Department of Corrections for the past nine weeks—but where exactly he’s being held is unknown. Florida has refused to reveal his location of the convicted murderer, who was sentenced to 34 life sentences in October after a high-profile trial. Many of the family members of the victims had hoped for a death sentence for the killer, who took the lives of 17 people in February 2018. Cruz’s hidden location may be linked to the state’s concern that other inmates could try and kill him, although the state hasn’t confirmed such a connection. “They’re going to do everything they can to keep him alive. Too many inmates have nothing to lose,” Ron McAndrew, a retired Florida prison warden, told the Orlando Sentinel.Read it at Orlando Sentinel
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Case made again for tax-exempt private investigation services

The change 'fixes a glitch' in Florida’s service tax policy, according to Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez. A South Florida lawmaker is again making the case for ending taxes on services small private investigation firms provide state residents. Proponents, including some 2,000 detectives it would help, say the change is...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Detroit

AG Nessel joins coalition challenging 'Don't Say Gay' Law

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining a coalition of 18 attorneys general opposing Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law.The law prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade entirely. The law also requires that the state education agency write new classroom instructions for standards that must be followed by grades 4-12.Nessel argues the law poses a serious threat to LGBTQ+ students who are particularly vulnerable to the harms caused by discrimination."One of the most important issues surrounding the education of our kids is making them feel seen, protected, and appreciated," Nessel...
MICHIGAN STATE
dallasexpress.com

DeSantis Targets Wokeness, Uses Dallas Bible

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis was inaugurated for his second term on Tuesday after winning reelection by more than 19 points. Before giving his address, DeSantis took the oath of office with his palm resting on a historical Bible on loan from a Dallas-area collection. Conservative commentator and historical artifact...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow

Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
FLORIDA STATE
miamitimesonline.com

DeSantis invokes MLK and Lincoln while attacking "wokeness"

Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday to start his second term and delivered a divisive inauguration speech that further embraces the culture wars. Here are select excerpts from his remarks:. Freedom lives here, in our great Sunshine State of Florida!. It lives in the courage of those who patrol...
FLORIDA STATE

