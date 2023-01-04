Read full article on original website
DeSantis activates National Guard to respond to ‘alarming influx’ of migrants in Florida Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to respond to what's being called "an alarming influx" of migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
'We think someone is providing him with assistance': FBI Agent on Florida fugitive accused of attacking police on Jan. 6
TAMPA, Fla. — The Feds have charged more than 800 people since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and 87 of them are from Florida, more than any other state. According to the Department of Justice, at least 20 people were from the Tampa Bay region.
Florida COVID hospitalizations skyrocket as case counts become unreliable
For the first time since COVID-19 hit Florida, case counts are showing the opposite of reality. Health officials logged a decreasing number of COVID infections in the past week. But hospitalizations are soaring. Florida logged about 2,000 fewer cases this week compared to the previous one, the U.S. Centers for...
‘Stop WOKE Act’ puts pressure on Florida universities to cut critical race theory from curriculum
ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act. “WOKE” in the bill stands for “wrongs to our kids and employees.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Paxton supports Florida law protecting students from inappropriate subjects
Attorney General Paxton filed a multi-state amicus brief before a Tallahassee, Florida-based federal district court in support of Florida law H.B. 1557, which protects students who are in the 3rd grade and below from being exposed to instruction on inappropriate subjects, such as so-called sexual orientation and gender identity. The...
Florida suspects 'terrorized' elderly woman with clown masks, sledgehammer: authorities
Florida deputies say that four people were arrested after they allegedly terrorized a woman by wearing clown masks during a home break-in.
Florida extends executive order state of emergency related to Hurricane Nicole
On Thursday, it was announced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to extend the state of emergency status for the state which was impacted by Hurricane Nicole in early November.
New Florida bill granting protections to officers facing credibility concerns, raising questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New legislation filed by a Jacksonville State Representative seeks to create more protections for Florida law enforcement officers facing credibility questions. The bill was filed by State Representative Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) and deals with what is known commonly as ‘Brady Giglio’ lists. “And what...
Dianne Hart Wants to Reduce Mandatory Time of First Time Non-Violent Offenders
This week, state Rep. Dianne Hart, D- Tampa, brought back a bill to reform Florida’s criminal justice system. Hart’s proposal would allow for first time non-violent offenders earn gain time credits and reduce their mandatory time served from 85 percent to 65 percent through their successful completion of academic and self-bettering courses while incarcerated.
State of Florida launches new anti-littering campaign next week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new anti-littering campaign is being launched by the state next week. It’s called the Drive it Home, Keep our Paradise Litter-Free campaign. It will take place this month and next. FDOT officials say the message is that it’s the public’s responsibility to properly get...
Florida Refuses to Disclose Where It’s Holding Parkland Shooter
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been in custody in the Florida Department of Corrections for the past nine weeks—but where exactly he’s being held is unknown. Florida has refused to reveal his location of the convicted murderer, who was sentenced to 34 life sentences in October after a high-profile trial. Many of the family members of the victims had hoped for a death sentence for the killer, who took the lives of 17 people in February 2018. Cruz’s hidden location may be linked to the state’s concern that other inmates could try and kill him, although the state hasn’t confirmed such a connection. “They’re going to do everything they can to keep him alive. Too many inmates have nothing to lose,” Ron McAndrew, a retired Florida prison warden, told the Orlando Sentinel.Read it at Orlando Sentinel
Case made again for tax-exempt private investigation services
The change 'fixes a glitch' in Florida’s service tax policy, according to Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez. A South Florida lawmaker is again making the case for ending taxes on services small private investigation firms provide state residents. Proponents, including some 2,000 detectives it would help, say the change is...
AG Nessel joins coalition challenging 'Don't Say Gay' Law
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining a coalition of 18 attorneys general opposing Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law.The law prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade entirely. The law also requires that the state education agency write new classroom instructions for standards that must be followed by grades 4-12.Nessel argues the law poses a serious threat to LGBTQ+ students who are particularly vulnerable to the harms caused by discrimination."One of the most important issues surrounding the education of our kids is making them feel seen, protected, and appreciated," Nessel...
DeSantis Targets Wokeness, Uses Dallas Bible
Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis was inaugurated for his second term on Tuesday after winning reelection by more than 19 points. Before giving his address, DeSantis took the oath of office with his palm resting on a historical Bible on loan from a Dallas-area collection. Conservative commentator and historical artifact...
Democratic Florida lawmakers ask DeSantis to order flags at half-staff in honor of Rosewood Victims
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic state lawmakers are asking the Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the Rosewood Massacre. It’s been one hundred years since the Rosewood Massacre in Levy County. The lawmakers want flags in Florida to be lowered until sunset...
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
Ashley Moody Calls on More Floridians to Learn the Fight Against Human Trafficking
With January being Human Trafficking Prevention Month, state Attorney General Ashley Moody is highlighting initiatives and tools for Floridians to learn about the signs and dangers of human trafficking. According to the U.S. Department of State, there are an estimated 24.9 million victims of human trafficking worldwide at any given...
Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow
Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
DeSantis invokes MLK and Lincoln while attacking "wokeness"
Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday to start his second term and delivered a divisive inauguration speech that further embraces the culture wars. Here are select excerpts from his remarks:. Freedom lives here, in our great Sunshine State of Florida!. It lives in the courage of those who patrol...
