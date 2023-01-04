ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 head coach candidates for the Broncos

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
After firing Nathaniel Hackett, the Denver Broncos are now seeking a new head coach. The Broncos are expected to begin interviewing coach candidates next week after their season ends.

Broncos co-owner/CEO Greg Penner and general manager George Paton have said the team will not rule out inexperienced candidates, but after three failed first-time coaches, it seems reasonable to assume the team will favor more experienced coaches.

Denver will undoubtedly interview inexperienced candidates, but veteran coaches who have already had success in the NFL will likely be considered the favorites to land the job.

With that said, here’s a quick look at 20 candidates who will likely be considered by the Broncos during their search for a head coach.

In-house candidates: Jerry Rosburg and Ejiro Evero (Nos. 20-19)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZtDaX_0k3AlHCP00
(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Rosburg (67) has said all the right things since taking over on an interim basis, and he’s made several changes that had immediate positive results. Evero (41) has led one of the NFL’s best defenses this season and the Broncos have said they hope to interview him for the head coach opening. Neither Rosburg nor Evero will be considered favorites for the HC job, but both should be strong candidates to remain on staff under the team’s next coach.

Unrealistic inexperienced options: 11 coaches (Nos. 18-8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4Hji_0k3AlHCP00
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Any list that involves candidates to help fix the Broncos has to include Peyton Manning (46), but he has indicated he is not interested in becoming a head coach in the NFL. Denver will likely consult Manning during their search, though, and fans should expect him to remain closely connected to the team going forward.

Shane Steichen (37) might be the hottest up-and-coming offensive mind during head coach searches this offseason, and the biggest knock against him (if it is one) is that he has no experience higher than offensive coordinator.

Darrell Bevell (52) does have two stints of experience as an interim head coach, but he makes the “inexperienced list” as a long-time coordinator.

Jonathan Gannon (39) is the defensive coordinator for a play-making Philadelphia Eagles defense, but the Broncos might lean toward offensive-minded coaches who can help fix Russell Wilson. Gannon interviewed for the job last year.

Brian Callahan (38) also interviewed for the job last year, and he started his coaching career with the Broncos back in 2010. He’s an up-and-coming offensive mind, but he’d be yet another inexperienced coach for Denver.

Byron Leftwich (42) has served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator since 2019.

Kellen Moore (34) began his coaching career as a QBs coach before quickly being promoted to offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys. He also interviewed for the Broncos’ opening last year.

Eric Bieniemy (53) has a Colorado connection and he interviewed for the job in 2022, but he’s still waiting for a head coach offer in the NFL.

David Shaw (50) left Stanford after back-to-back losing seasons, and his only experience in the NFL has been as a position coach.

DeMeco Ryans (38) is a promising up-and-coming coach candidate, but he’s defensive-minded and has only been coaching in the NFL since 2017.

Jerod Mayo (36) is another defensive-minded coach. He interviewed for Denver’s opening last year.

Longshot experienced options: 3 coaches (Nos. 7-5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxXNY_0k3AlHCP00
(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Jim Caldwell (67) is a two-time Super Bowl champion with head coach experience, but he’s been out of the NFL since 2019.

Leslie Frazier (63) is another Super Bowl champion with a head coach resume, but he wouldn’t be a top candidate to revive the offense.

Raheem Morris (46) has head coach experience, but he’s made a name for himself as a defensive coordinator. If the Broncos end up hiring a defensive coach, he would need to hire a proven coach as offensive coordinator to help turn around the offense.

Frank Reich (No. 4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o2AoY_0k3AlHCP00
(Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Reich (61) won a Super Bowl as an offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles before gaining head coach experience with the Indianapolis Colts. Indy reached the playoffs twice in four years under Reich before he was fired mid-way through the 2022 season. Reich was an assistant coach with the Colts from 2006-2011, and he would likely receive a strong recommendation from Peyton Manning.

Dan Quinn (No. 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FF2fy_0k3AlHCP00
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Quinn (52) has head coach experience and a Super Bowl appearance from his time with the Atlanta Falcons. He was a finalist for Denver’s head coach opening last year, and he has worked with GM George Paton in the past.

Sean Payton (No. 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ak5F9_0k3AlHCP00
(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Payton (52) has won a Super Bowl as a head coach and his resume includes overseeing some of the best offenses in NFL history. It would probably take a first-round draft pick to acquire Payton’s rights from the New Orleans Saints, though, and the Broncos have limited picks available after the Russell Wilson trade.

Jim Harbaugh (No. 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECN8M_0k3AlHCP00
(Detroit Free Press, USA TODAY Sports)

Harbaugh (59) went 44-19-1 and reached a Super Bowl as a head coach in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, and he shares a Stanford connection with Broncos minority owner Condoleezza Rice, who will be involved in the team’s head coach search. From an outsider’s perspective, Harbaugh seems to be an early favorite to land the job.

