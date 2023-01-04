Read full article on original website
Related
sc103radio.com
Lowcountry News Thur 1.5.2023
MANY OF US HAVE PROBABLY WRITTEN A LETTER TO A ZONING OR PLANNING COMMITTEE ABOUT AN INCOMING DEVELOPMENT TO YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD. GOVERNOR MCMASTER’S JUST WRITTEN ONE TO BEAUFORT COUNTY’S PLANNING COMMISSION EXPRESSING HIS CONCERN OVER A DEVELOPMENT HOPING TO BUILD A GATED COMMUNITY AND GOLF COURSE ON ST. HELENA ISLAND. HE SAID IN THE LETTER THAT ‘DEBATES LIKE THIS ARE HAPPENING ACROSS OUR STATE BUT FEW THREATEN THE NATURAL BEAUTY, HISTORY AND RICH CULTURE OF OUR STATE AS THIS ONE DOES.’ THE DEVELOPER IS TRYING TO GET 500 ACRES RE-ZONED TO BUILD WHAT IT CALLS A ‘WORLD CLASS, LEGACY DEVELOPMENT’ ON THE LAND AND SUGGESTS THE ZONING IT SEEKS WOULD ACTUALLY ALLOW FOR ADDITIONAL CONSERVATION MEASURES TO BE USED.
sc103radio.com
Lowcountry News Fri 1.6.2023
THE SOUTH CAROLINA LEGISLATURE GAVELS INTO SESSION NEXT WEEK, NO PROBLEMS ELECTING A SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE THERE, AND ONE OF ITS MAIN PRIORITIES WILL LIKELY BE WRITING A NEW ABORTION LAW THAT CAN BE APPROVED BY THE STATE SUPREME COURT, WHICH HAS STRUCK DOWN THE STATE’S NOT-EVEN-ENFORCED-YET SIX-WEEK ABORTION BAN. IN A 147-PAGE OPINION, THE COURT SAYS A WOMAN’S RIGHT TO PRIVACY EXTENDS TO HER DECISION TO HAVE AN ABORTION. THE ONLY WOMAN ON THE 5-MEMBER COURT, KAY HEARN, WROTE THAT SIX WEEKS ISN’T ENOUGH TIME TO EVALUATE A WOMEN’S PREGNANCY WITHOUT AN UNREASONABLE INVASION OF PRIVACY. LEGISLATIVE LEADERS ARE PROMISING ACTION ON A NEW BILL. FOR NOW, THE STATE’S PREVIOUS BAN OF 20 WEEKS WILL REMAIN THE LAW.
South Carolina lawmakers to consider ending part of approval process for new health care facilities
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina lawmakers will once again consider getting rid of part of the approval process for new health care facilities across the state. A bill in the State Senate would remove the Certificate of Need review process for most health care facilities in South Carolina. Only nursing homes would have […]
Government Technology
South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers
(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
WMBF
‘Let’s seize this opportunity’: McMaster’s executive budget calls for $300 million investment into I-73
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) is urging the start of construction of the long-awaited Interstate 73 project. In the new executive budget released Friday, the governor’s office recommended a $300 million investment to jumpstart the project, providing “an important boost to start work on a project that will serve as a catalyst for local and federal government partners to finalize their own investment plans.”
golaurens.com
South Carolina experiences record-breaking industry recruitment in 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Commerce today released its 2022 industry recruitment results which reflect historic economic activity. From January to December 2022, the state announced total capital investment of $10.27 billion, the single largest year in state history. That investment represents 120 projects and the creation of 14,083 new jobs.
carolinatails.org
Remembering a Horse Advocate Hero
This article is in memory of D.P. Lowther, 89, who spent his life helping to save the Marsh Tacky horse, unique to South Carolina. The paths of Charleston Animal Society and the founder of the Marsh Tacky Association, D.P. Lowther, first crossed in 2019. It was shortly after the Animal...
carolinatails.org
Crisis at Shelters Across SC
For the second summer in a row, Charleston Animal Society’s initiative, No Kill South Carolina 2024, along with the South Carolina Animal Care and Control Association (SCACCA) and the South Carolina Animal Welfare Coalition (SCALC) declared a “state of emergency” across South Carolina. Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore explains how shelters reached this critical level.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Winter birds in South Carolina
Rudy shares some of his favorite birds that winter in South Carolina. Rudy Mancke served as naturalist and co-host of South Carolina ETV's NatureScene, which began its long run in 1978. His field trips, broadcast nationwide, have earned him a legion of dedicated viewers. Rudy's knowledge of the complex inner-workings of different ecosystems and his great admiration for the natural world make him the perfect guide. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America honored his commitment to resource conservation with special awards. Since retiring from SCETV, Rudy has gone on to teach at the University of South Carolina, Columbia.
country1037fm.com
10 Best Resorts In South Carolina For Your 2023 Vacation
Craving the perfect weekend getaway? I just got back from vacation but what I wouldn’t give for another relaxing weekend. And lucky for us, some of the best resorts around are right down the road in South Carolina. Travel & Leisure recently ranked their Top 10 South Carolina Resort Hotels. All ten of these are the epitome of luxury and relaxation. The list was based on reader votes in the publication’s World’s Best Awards. The hotels were rated on facilities, location, service, food, and overall value. South Carolina has miles of coastline so it’s no surprise that the vast majority of hotels included are waterfront. Nine of ten are located on the water to be exact.
abcnews4.com
Colleton Councilman Gene Whetsell passes away after illness
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Colleton County Councilman and one of the original Fire-Rescue Commissioners and Vice Chairman, Gene Whetsell, passed away Thursday night. Whetsell died in his home from a long-time illness. Colleton County Councilman Phillip Taylor's statement reads:. "There is no question that the late Mr....
SC emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 to end Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
carolinatails.org
Stronger Laws Can Mean Better Lives for Animals
From pet-friendly beaches, to hotels, parks, and the dozens of restaurants that always have a fresh bowl of water ready for your pup, it’s no surprise that Charleston comes up as one of America’s most dog-friendly cities. We Charlestonians are dog lovers, there’s no denying that. But...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge
Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
Organization assists families impacted by childhood cancer in Carolinas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An organization in the Carolinas is helping parents and children cope with the effects of childhood cancer. Executive Director of Children’s Cancer Partners, Laura Allen, said most of North and South Carolina lack treatment facilities and the technology needed to treat pediatric cancer patients. “In South Carolina, there is no […]
foodgressing.com
Restaurant Week South Carolina 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates
Restaurant Week South Carolina 2023 takes place January 12 – 22, 2023. From fine to casual dining, participating restaurants will feature new menu items, offer fan favorites, and multi-course menus during Restaurant Week South Carolina. Things to know about Restaurant Week South Carolina 2023. Days and hours of operation...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia Accounting Firm Makes a Difference in the Midlands
COLUMBIA— This holiday season the Columbia office of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC participated in the Families Helping Families holiday assistance program, an initiative launched by the nonprofit Palmetto Project and WIS-News 10 in the Midlands. Families Helping Families provides assistance to more than 3,600 families in need of food,...
South Carolina Residents: Don't Miss Out On The $800 Rebate!
Residents of South Carolina have a limited time to apply for a one-time relief payment. The deadline to claim this rebate is February 15th, and checks are expected to be distributed in March. In this article, we will explain the eligibility requirements and how to track the status of your payment.
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
Comments / 0