MANY OF US HAVE PROBABLY WRITTEN A LETTER TO A ZONING OR PLANNING COMMITTEE ABOUT AN INCOMING DEVELOPMENT TO YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD. GOVERNOR MCMASTER’S JUST WRITTEN ONE TO BEAUFORT COUNTY’S PLANNING COMMISSION EXPRESSING HIS CONCERN OVER A DEVELOPMENT HOPING TO BUILD A GATED COMMUNITY AND GOLF COURSE ON ST. HELENA ISLAND. HE SAID IN THE LETTER THAT ‘DEBATES LIKE THIS ARE HAPPENING ACROSS OUR STATE BUT FEW THREATEN THE NATURAL BEAUTY, HISTORY AND RICH CULTURE OF OUR STATE AS THIS ONE DOES.’ THE DEVELOPER IS TRYING TO GET 500 ACRES RE-ZONED TO BUILD WHAT IT CALLS A ‘WORLD CLASS, LEGACY DEVELOPMENT’ ON THE LAND AND SUGGESTS THE ZONING IT SEEKS WOULD ACTUALLY ALLOW FOR ADDITIONAL CONSERVATION MEASURES TO BE USED.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO