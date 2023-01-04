Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CNET
LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV Puts All Other TVs to Shame
I've been covering TVs at CES for years and it takes a lot to surprise me. Yes I've seen some crazy screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but early versions and prototypes prepared me for those. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
Phone Arena
Upcoming Realme phone could fully charge from 0% to 100% in just 9 minutes
In March 2022, at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Oppo unveiled a charging system that most smartphone owners were drooling over. Bumping up against the 240W limit of USB-C, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer introduced the 240W SuperVOOC Flash Charge. At the time, the company called it "the fastest smartphone charging technology in the world," a title it still owns to this day.
Samsung announces Flex Hybrid laptop display that folds and slides
Samsung has announced the Flex Hybrid, an OLED laptop display that both folds and slides. The South Korean tech giant will be showing off some of its latest display technology at CES 2023 later this week, and one of those innovations will be a new kind of OLED display for laptops.
pocketnow.com
Here is everything Razer unveiled at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Razer, a company known to take the CES show floor by storm with its concepts and wide range of hardware, is back for another year. And this time, the OEM is bringing upgrades across its gaming computers and peripherals while revealing new hardware for the handheld gaming market. There's also a fresh concept, bound to catch the attention of many with the hope of pleasing many ears. Here we take a brief look at everything new from Razer for 2023.
Digital Trends
Android phones are stealing (and beating) the iPhone 14’s best feature at CES 2023
Qualcomm has announced Snapdragon Satellite at CES 2023, which will be the world’s first satellite-based solution for two-way messaging on premium smartphones and more. Unlike the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity, which is only for emergency use, Snapdragon Satellite will work for two-way text messaging and some supported messaging apps, as well as emergency use cases.
ZDNet
Samsung just launched its cheapest 5G Galaxy phone yet
Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which costs just under $200, making it cheapest 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio. Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. Read now. Announced at CES 2023 and at a cost of $199.99, the Samsung Galaxy...
The Galaxy A14 5G is the first new Samsung phone of 2023, starting at just $199
Samsung launches the Galaxy A14 5G, an affordable Android phone with a 90Hz FHD+ display, a long-lasting battery, and multi-year software commitment.
pocketnow.com
Samsung SmartThings Station: A new smart home hub and wireless charger
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung unveiled new monitors, TVs, and the Galaxy A14 5G smartphone at CES 2023. Tech companies are announcing new products left and right, and it appears that Samsung has a lot to share this year. The company just announced its latest smart home accessory, the new SmartThings Station.
Move over Apple, satellite SOS coming to Android thanks to Qualcomm
Snapdragon Satellite will arrive in the second half of 2023 for eligible Android devices with relevant Qualcomm hardware
iPads in 2023 — here’s what to expect
Apple will no doubt release new iPads in 2023 — this is what we expect, based on recent rumors and reports.
TechRadar
The world’s first fully wireless OLED TV is completely off the hook
Wireless TVs aren’t a completely sci-fi idea – LG is showing a 97-inch wireless OLED at CES 2023, where it’s one of the more attention-grabbing items in the company’s crowded booth. But far off in a quiet, isolated corner of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s crowded Central Hall is something perhaps more intriguing: a fully wireless 55-inch 4K OLED TV.
Phone Arena
Qualcomm introduces new Snapdragon Satellite for 2-way emergency messaging
Qualcomm just announced at CES 2023 a new satellite-based, two-way messaging solution, called "Snapdragon Satellite." This product will offer off-the-grid global coverage for emergency uses, similar to Apple's current satellite messaging solution. Snapdragon Satellite will provide global messaging connectivity on Android smartphones carrying the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile...
Samsung's best portable projector just got even better
Samsung's fun FreeStyle projector is even better for 2023 with a brand new design and some clever new features
pocketnow.com
Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola goes official at CES 2023
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After weeks of leaks and teaser, the ThinkPhone has gone official at the CES 2023 event. As the name suggests, this smartphone has been made by Lenovo in collaboration with Motorola. Motorola says the ThinkPhone brings the same trusted quality and reliability present on every Lenovo Think-branded device. The smartphone is designed for business, comes with a powerful set of premium specs, and comes with a unique design that integrates seamlessly with a ThinkPad. Here's everything you need to know about the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola.
The Best Buy weekend sale kicks off today: save big on smartphones, wearables, TVs, and more
Best Buy just launched the first great sale event of 2023, slashing prices on a ton of their most popular tech.
