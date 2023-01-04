ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing armed robber

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MONROE, La. — A clerk working at a Dollar General in Louisiana is facing manslaughter charges after police said he killed an armed robber inside the store.

Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a report of a shooting and robbery at a Dollar General on Jan. 3. In an affidavit of probable cause filed with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, police said Rafus Anderson was working as a clerk when an armed robber came in.

Police said Anderson fired a shot at the suspect, which hit the suspect and a customer inside the store.

“The suspect in the armed robbery would be located north of the store, lying in the money he had just robbed the store of,” officers said.

The suspected robber was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

In the affidavit, police said that after the shooting, Anderson locked the door, set the alarm and left the property. He later went to the police station to give a statement and told police “he was afraid the suspect was going to kill him when he pulled out the gun and robbed the store.”

Investigators said Anderson told them he ran from the scene because he didn’t know that he had hit the suspect with the shot, the News Star reported.

Anderson told police there had been four armed robberies and two attempted robberies at the store since August.

Anderson was charged with manslaughter and was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center, where he was held without bond.

Comments / 2

Zapp Brannigan
3d ago

I’m sure the story is missing something, but as written sounds like he did the public a service. With the exception of the wounded by stander. Hopefully they’re alright.

Reply
4
Athens, GA
