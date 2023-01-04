ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incoming Democratic lawmaker to be sworn in on first-edition ‘Superman’ No. 1 comic

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Mueller
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – Rep.-elect Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) is set to be sworn in on the U.S. Constitution and three other sentimental paper items, including a first-edition “Superman” No. 1 comic, the incoming lawmaker announced Tuesday.

“Will be proudly sworn-in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution. Underneath the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the @librarycongress,” Garcia said, sharing a photo of the items on Twitter.

Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol

Garcia immigrated to the U.S. from Lima, Peru, and served eight years as mayor of Long Beach, Calif.. His parents both died of COVID-19.

The swearing-in of new members for the 118th Congress was delayed on Tuesday after no candidate for House Speaker earned a majority of votes.

Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting over in closed-door meeting

Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) bested Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) in three consecutive votes, though neither met the 218-vote mark and the House adjourned without a Speaker.

Lawmakers are set to reconvene for another Speaker vote on Wednesday at noon. The process will continue to go through rounds of ballot-casting until a victor emerges with a majority — after which point the incoming lawmakers can be sworn in.

