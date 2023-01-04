Get Unlimited Access to Curiosity Stream for Life

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur Store
 3 days ago

Every year, we tend to make sweeping declarations about what we will do in the coming year. But do you really need to make big changes? You're fine the way you are!

Instead, this year, we're encouraging you to be the same you but maybe pick up a new hobby . You can start by taking a deep dive into Curiosity Stream . Now through 11:59 p.m. Pacific on January 9, you can get a lifetime subscription for 42% off (originally $250) at $144.99.

Curiosity Stream is an award-winning non-fiction streaming and on-demand platform specializing in documentaries from the world's leading factual entertainment company. Founded by Discovery Communications media mogul John Hendricks, Curiosity Stream has earned 4/5 stars from PCMag, 4.3/5 stars on the Google Play Store, and 4.7/5 stars on the App Store.

The platform gives you unlimited access to thousands of the world's best documentaries, with entries from experts like David Attenborough, Michio Kaku, and Brian Greene. So whether you're interested in the natural world, the cosmos, history, or practically anything else, Curiosity Stream has a stunning documentary or docuseries for you — including many originals you won't find anywhere else.

You can watch on all of your devices and download content to watch anywhere without an internet connection. Curiosity Stream makes it easy to find new things to watch by adding new content every week and providing tools to get better recommendations in your favorite subject areas.

Join more than 13 million subscribers learning more in their TV time. If you order by the end of the day on January 9, you can get a lifetime Curiosity Stream HD Plan for the best on the web price of $144.99 with no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.

