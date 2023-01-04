ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Incoming Democratic lawmaker to be sworn in on first-edition ‘Superman’ No. 1 comic

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Mueller
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e64K5_0k3AYKNb00

( The Hill ) – Rep.-elect Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) is set to be sworn in on the U.S. Constitution and three other sentimental paper items, including a first-edition “Superman” No. 1 comic, the incoming lawmaker announced Tuesday.

“Will be proudly sworn-in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution. Underneath the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the @librarycongress,” Garcia said, sharing a photo of the items on Twitter.

Man dies after being shot by Ridgecrest PD and KCSO officers

Garcia immigrated to the U.S. from Lima, Peru, and served eight years as mayor of Long Beach, Calif.. His parents both died of COVID-19.

The swearing-in of new members for the 118th Congress was delayed on Tuesday after no candidate for House Speaker earned a majority of votes.

Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) bested Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) in three consecutive votes, though neither met the 218-vote mark and the House adjourned without a Speaker.

Lawmakers are set to reconvene for another Speaker vote on Wednesday at noon. The process will continue to go through rounds of ballot-casting until a victor emerges with a majority — after which point the incoming lawmakers can be sworn in.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Woman pleads not guilty to providing fentanyl to teen who died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lisa Woolley has an angel tattooed on her right arm with her daughter’s name, date of birth and the date of her death just weeks after her 16th birthday. The ink used contains her daughter’s ashes. Fentanyl killed her daughter, Lisa Woolley said, but the tattoo ensures the teen will always […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Wasco inmate’s death a homicide: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate who died March 15 after being found unresponsive in his cell at Wasco State Prison was strangled and his death is a homicide, according to coroner’s officials. Scott James Gunter, 59, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after guards found him unresponsive. He was serving a two-year sentence for […]
WASCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
KGET

Bakersfield Rep. Kevin McCarthy elected Speaker of the House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy has been elected Speaker of the House of the 118th Congress after 15 tense rounds of voting. In the 15 vote, McCarthy received 216 votes, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries received 212. Six members voted “present,” lowering the majority threshold to 215. McCarthy won election of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Person of interest sought in SE Bakersfield double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they are searching for a person of interest in a southeast Bakersfield double homicide Friday. Bakersfield police said they are searching for Jovannie Ayon, 31, in relation the deaths of two men found at a home in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive early Friday morning. Ayon is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

McCarthy praises Trump, Gaetz for helping secure Speakership

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) praised former President Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for pushing him over the finish line and helping him secure the gavel. He gave the two credit for convincing each of the six remaining Republican holdouts — of which Gaetz was one — to vote “present” on the 15th ballot, lowering the number […]
KGET

Neighborhood shaken by double homicide in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Southeast Bakersfield after the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at around 5 a.m. Friday. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, and two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked residents in surrounding […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Biden basks in GOP Speaker chaos

Republicans gave President Biden a late Christmas gift with their messy, drawn-out struggle to elect a House Speaker. Biden called the drama, which finally ended with victory for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in an early Saturday morning 15th ballot, “embarrassing” and a bad look for the country. But Democratic strategists and White House officials see […]
KENTUCKY STATE
KGET

1 arrested, coroner on scene, large police presence in SE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested at least one person during a crime scene investigation in southeast Bakersfield Friday morning, according to a 17 News photographer on scene. Around 5:25 a.m., BPD investigators were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Darling Point Drive, just east of South Union […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Death of man found in Delano ruled a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead at an intersection in Delano suffered a stab wound to his left arm and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office. Kevin Wayne Wright, 41, of Delano was found dead on Nov. 7 at the intersection of West Cecil and Timmons Avenues, […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

2 charged with murder in July stabbing death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been charged with murder and robbery in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in July north of Arvin. Jose Luis Barraza, 29, and Ramon Moreno, 26, are accused of killing Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco. His body was found July 22 […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

PG&E power outages impact over 4,000 customers in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two PG&E power outages are impacting over 4,000 customers in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday evening, according to the PG&E power outage map. According to PG&E, the power outage east of Akers in between Ming Avenue and Pinewood Lake Drive is impacting 2,218 PG&E customers and started at 8:05 p.m. A preliminary assessment […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

McCarthy fails again as tensions boil over on House floor

The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.
ALABAMA STATE
KGET

KGET

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy