WPRI
In the Kitchen: Chicken Livers Lyonnaise
This morning in the kitchen, we welcome back Chef and Owner of Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, making Chicken Livers Lyonnaise. Add oil to hot sauté pan. Dredge livers in flour with salt and pepper. Sauté livers on high heat. Add julienned onion slices and sauté until tender...
Bustle
Sergei From Pressure Cooker Works At A Celeb Favorite Restaurant In California
Netflix’s new kitchen competition show, Pressure Cooker, is like a delicious hybrid of Big Brother and Top Chef — encouraging contestants to not only cook their best but strategize and form alliances (or play the occasional mind game), too. It’s no surprise, then, that the format attracts chefs with memorable personalities, such as Sergei Simonov.
Tasting Table
Tips For Replacing Butter With Avocado When Baking
While there are many other plant-based butter substitutes out there, avocados are an excellent option for when you're in a pinch, especially if you're looking to up your intake of the healthy fats that avocados are full of. As British Heart Foundation dietician Victoria Taylor explains, avocados are good replacements for high-saturated fat foods, including butter. That's because they're made up of unsaturated fats, or, more specifically, monounsaturated fats. This means that, by eating avocados instead of butter, you can help maintain a healthy cholesterol level without missing out on creamy decadence.
The Daily South
Betty Crocker Released Most Searched Holiday Recipes Across The South
Santa may have a list, but the folks at Betty Crocker have one, too. The beloved cooking resource has been helping home cooks for over a hundred years and they have been paying close attention to what recipes people have been searching for on their site. After making their list (and probably checking it twice), they are sharing the most searched for recipes from each state.
The Simple 'Tart' Jacques Pepin Constantly Serves At Parties
One of the original celebrity chefs, Jacques Pepin has inspired both celebrity chefs and home cooks who grew up watching his PBS cooking shows. With a genuine warmth and gentle nature, he makes you believe that you CAN be a success in the kitchen – all you need is some time, simple ingredients, and the right technique.
winemag.com
What the Blue Cheese Haters Are Missing
In the pantheon of divisive foods, blue cheese often stands alone. Wisconsin-based journalist Nicole Haase has hated blue cheese all her life. “That funk is all I taste,” she says. “Blue cheese just kind of ruins everything.” And she’s not the only one who feels this way, either.
