While there are many other plant-based butter substitutes out there, avocados are an excellent option for when you're in a pinch, especially if you're looking to up your intake of the healthy fats that avocados are full of. As British Heart Foundation dietician Victoria Taylor explains, avocados are good replacements for high-saturated fat foods, including butter. That's because they're made up of unsaturated fats, or, more specifically, monounsaturated fats. This means that, by eating avocados instead of butter, you can help maintain a healthy cholesterol level without missing out on creamy decadence.

