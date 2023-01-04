ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wnctimes.com

Law Enforcement Search for Witnesses in Madalina Cojocai Case

Madison County -- January 6, 2023: The search continues to . One of the family members was in the North Carolina region of Madison County. Anyone who may have spotted this Toyota Prius or white female. in the Madison County region between November 22, 2022 and December 15, 2022 is...
MADISON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Ghost gun, bullets found on Erwin High School campus, search warrant says

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search warrants say an Erwin High School student brought a ghost gun and 9mm ammunition onto campus in December 2022. The incident happened on December 1, 2022. Little information was provided at the time. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to campus.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Man arrested, found with fentanyl, gun after community tips of drug activity

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department says its officers have taken a large amount of drugs off the streets with the arrest of a man earlier this week. Following several community complaints of drug activity, officers arrested Tarren Taquez Eddington, age 20, in the area of Deaverview Road around 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey Sheriff’s Report 12/30 – 1/5/23

(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Felicia Ann Grindstaff Of Grier Lane Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/02/2023 And Charged With Possession Of Methamphetamine And Was Issued A $5,000.00 Bond. Matthew Brandon Murphy Of Blue Rock Road Burnsville, NC Was Arrested...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Fight in Greenville County roadway leads to shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on SC 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling on SC 9 when hit by an unknown vehicle going northbound. The […]
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
BOILING SPRINGS, SC
WYFF4.com

Man struck by train in Greer died at scene, police say

GREER, S.C. — A man was struck and killed by a train Thursday in Greenville County, officials said. Police were called about 2:40 p.m. to Able Street near Moore Street, in Greer, about a pedestrian hit by a train, according to Patrick Fortenberry with the Greer Police Department. The...
GREER, SC
erienewsnow.com

3 Apparent drive-bys in 1 night investigated by Asheville police

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Asheville police say three apparent drive-by shootings happened early Monday morning, two of which happened at the same location within hours of each other. At around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 100 block of Atkinson Street for a report of shots...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy