wnctimes.com
Law Enforcement Search for Witnesses in Madalina Cojocai Case
Madison County -- January 6, 2023: The search continues to . One of the family members was in the North Carolina region of Madison County. Anyone who may have spotted this Toyota Prius or white female. in the Madison County region between November 22, 2022 and December 15, 2022 is...
WLOS.com
Ghost gun, bullets found on Erwin High School campus, search warrant says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search warrants say an Erwin High School student brought a ghost gun and 9mm ammunition onto campus in December 2022. The incident happened on December 1, 2022. Little information was provided at the time. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to campus.
400 fentanyl pills, guns seized from NC home, deputies say
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies seized 400 fentanyl pills and three guns from a home in Rutherford County.
WLOS.com
Man arrested, found with fentanyl, gun after community tips of drug activity
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department says its officers have taken a large amount of drugs off the streets with the arrest of a man earlier this week. Following several community complaints of drug activity, officers arrested Tarren Taquez Eddington, age 20, in the area of Deaverview Road around 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Arrest made in Thursday night Upstate shooting
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Friday announced the arrest of 38-year-old Thomas Robert Slater II in connection to the Thursday night shooting at the Citgo gas station on White Horse Road in Greenville.
Find Madalina: Police ask anyone who saw mom, car in Madison County to come forward
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — The investigation and search for a missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius is expanding across North Carolina. The Cornelius Police Department is now asking anyone who saw Madalina Cojocari’s mom or a Toyota Prius in Madison County to come forward. Madison County is located in...
WSET
$5K reward: Horse named 'Sweet Tea' shot, killed in Buncombe County animal cruelty case
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Buncombe County after a horse was found shot and killed on a farm near Alexander, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Anita and Ted Mack’s farm family is now one member down. “Sweet Tea...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Report 12/30 – 1/5/23
(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Felicia Ann Grindstaff Of Grier Lane Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/02/2023 And Charged With Possession Of Methamphetamine And Was Issued A $5,000.00 Bond. Matthew Brandon Murphy Of Blue Rock Road Burnsville, NC Was Arrested...
FOX Carolina
Fight in Greenville County roadway leads to shooting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person outside a business on Thursday night. Deputies said someone reported the shooting just after 11:18 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Citgo and McDonald’s in the 1700-block of White...
WLOS.com
Habitual felon arrested on warrants for drug trafficking, gun charges issued $120,000 bond
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A wanted man was arrested in Asheville Tuesday, Jan. 3, on multiple warrants that included drug trafficking, gun charges and failure to appear in court. Asheville Police Department said while officers and detectives were conducting crime prevention measures in the area of Smokey Park Highway,...
$6,000 reward: Elk calf killed with arrow in Cherokee launches poaching investigation
CHEROKEE, N.C. — Six thousand dollars in reward money is up for grabs for information leading to an arrest in an elk poaching investigation out of Cherokee. On Sunday, Dec. 18, an elk calf was found dead on Echota Church Road. The calf was shot with an arrow, per a statement from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ (EBCI) Natural Resources Office.
North Carolina officer shoots person who allegedly waved gun, police say
One of the officers fired a single shot, striking the person in the abdomen, according to police.
SCHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died early Friday morning following a hit-and-run crash in Boiling Springs. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:16 a.m. on SC 9 near Rocky Branch Road. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling on SC 9 when hit by an unknown vehicle going northbound. The […]
FOX Carolina
NC wildlife groups offer $6,000 reward for information regarding deadly elk shooting
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two North Carolina wildlife groups are offering a reward of $6,000 for information after an elk calf was shot and killed illegally with an arrow in December. According to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) Natural Resources, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, staff responded...
WLOS.com
'Terribly tragic' Two charged in woman's death; GoFundMe started for funeral expenses
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A death investigation is underway in Haywood County, with a mother and son facing numerous charges. Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said they were investigating the death of Julia Holland, 49, of Candler. “It's a very tragic event,” Haywood County Sheriff Bill Wilke said...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
WLOS.com
Four minors, one adult in 'severe crash' may not have been wearing seatbelts, police say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities have released more details regarding a crash that shut down a roadway near McDowell High School on Tuesday, sending five people to the hospital. The Marion Police Department says on the afternoon of Jan. 3, a collision between a 2014 Ford truck and a...
WYFF4.com
Man struck by train in Greer died at scene, police say
GREER, S.C. — A man was struck and killed by a train Thursday in Greenville County, officials said. Police were called about 2:40 p.m. to Able Street near Moore Street, in Greer, about a pedestrian hit by a train, according to Patrick Fortenberry with the Greer Police Department. The...
Asheville Police investigating multiple occupied dwelling shootings
The Asheville Police Department said that they are investigating three separate shootings into occupied dwellings that all happened on Monday.
erienewsnow.com
3 Apparent drive-bys in 1 night investigated by Asheville police
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Asheville police say three apparent drive-by shootings happened early Monday morning, two of which happened at the same location within hours of each other. At around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 100 block of Atkinson Street for a report of shots...
