Essence

WATCH: 12 Concerts On Our Radar This Year

This will be a great year for music lovers as many fan favorites have announced plans to go on tour. From Janet Jackson, to Anita Baker and SZA, these are the 2023 concerts you don’t want to miss.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (1/6/23)

New year, same great playlist. After a year-end hiatus, we’re back with another edition of the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist. This week on the playlist, we have new tunes from Muscadine Bloodline, Tyler Childers with Bob Weir, Channing Wilson, Sierra Ferrell, Lainey Wilson, Josh Riley, David Adam Byrnes, Riley Green with Thomas Rhett, Chase Rice, Elle King, Brett Eldredge, The Tuten Brothers, Ethan Wayne, Jackson Dean and more.
New York Post

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock announce 5-show January tour: Get tickets

We’re crossing our fingers that Elon Musk doesn’t show up this time. From Jan. 20-27, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are taking off on a brief, five-show co-headlining tour that will send them to Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Memphis, Birmingham and North Charleston over the course of a single week.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS News

What's coming up for Broadway in 2023

As we enter the 2023 theater season, fans are preparing to say goodbye to Broadway's longest running show, "Phantom of the Opera." It comes as over a dozen new shows get ready for their Broadway debut. CBS News contributing correspondent Jamie Wax discussed what fans can expect to see in the coming months.

