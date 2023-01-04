Read full article on original website
Watch ‘Elvis’ for free on the King of Rock and Roll’s birthday
The "Elvis" movie is back in the building to celebrate the King of Rock and Roll's birthday.
Essence
WATCH: 12 Concerts On Our Radar This Year
This will be a great year for music lovers as many fan favorites have announced plans to go on tour. From Janet Jackson, to Anita Baker and SZA, these are the 2023 concerts you don’t want to miss.
nippertown.com
Canadian Singer-Songwriter, Julian Taylor, to Perform at Caffe Lena, Jan. 12
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Performing at Caffe Lena on Jan. 12 is Canadian singer-songwriter, Julian Taylor. “An award-winning songwriter and performer who exists on all corners of the musical spectrum,” this is a show not to be missed!. Toronto-based singer-songwriter Julian Taylor has been part of the musical...
musictimes.com
Neal Doughty 2023: REO Speedwagon Keyboardist Retires From Touring Due to THIS
After decades of playing with REO Speedwagon, keyboardist Neal Doughty decided to retire from touring this year; what was the reason why he wanted to stop playing live for their fans?. Taking to their official website, the band shared a lengthy statement about the musician's retirement, saying he would be...
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (1/6/23)
New year, same great playlist. After a year-end hiatus, we’re back with another edition of the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist. This week on the playlist, we have new tunes from Muscadine Bloodline, Tyler Childers with Bob Weir, Channing Wilson, Sierra Ferrell, Lainey Wilson, Josh Riley, David Adam Byrnes, Riley Green with Thomas Rhett, Chase Rice, Elle King, Brett Eldredge, The Tuten Brothers, Ethan Wayne, Jackson Dean and more.
New York Post
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock announce 5-show January tour: Get tickets
We’re crossing our fingers that Elon Musk doesn’t show up this time. From Jan. 20-27, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are taking off on a brief, five-show co-headlining tour that will send them to Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Memphis, Birmingham and North Charleston over the course of a single week.
What's coming up for Broadway in 2023
As we enter the 2023 theater season, fans are preparing to say goodbye to Broadway's longest running show, "Phantom of the Opera." It comes as over a dozen new shows get ready for their Broadway debut. CBS News contributing correspondent Jamie Wax discussed what fans can expect to see in the coming months.
