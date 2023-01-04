ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
backingthepack.com

NC State hopes to start a winning streak at Virginia Tech

NC State can pull back even in league play and pick up another win against an NCAA-caliber opponent in Blacksburg on Saturday night. Virginia Tech comes into this one 11-4 (1-3), riding a three-game losing streak that coincides with an injury to starting guard Hunter Cattoor, who has missed two straight games.
BLACKSBURG, VA
backingthepack.com

NC State steamrolls Duke, 84-60

If NC State was feeling any pressure tonight, that was never apparent for a second as the Wolfpack started the game on a 15-0 run and made an embarrassment of Duke, which needed almost eight minutes to get on the scoreboard. When you wrong-foot a team for that long, you...
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

Wolfpack upset at home by BC, 79-71

NC State dropped its second straight home game on Thursday night, but this one was a wee bit more perplexing than loss to Duke last week. The Wolfpack is fortunate that it hasn’t lost three games in a row given the way it has played lately. Boston College just...
RALEIGH, NC
backingthepack.com

Season review part 2: Special teams are special

Imagine NC State’s record this year with an unreliable kicker. Actually, don’t. No stop. I’M NOT KIDDING, FRANK. (If a guy named Frank happens to read this, he’s going to be totally freaked out). Chris Dunn was the best kicker in college football this year. If...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy