Waco, TX

ourdailybears.com

DBR: Thursday, January 5th, 2022

A big first half wasn’t enough for the Bears as they lost a close one to TCU 87-88. The Bears need to get it together and reset to be ready for Jerome Tang and Kansas State on Saturday. Wooden Award Midseason Watch List. Halfway through the season, the Wooden...
WACO, TX
ourdailybears.com

PORTAL UPDATE: Where Does Baylor Stand So Far?

The Transfer Portal has changed college football; there is no denying this fact. Players are now more free than ever before to move between schools, often without restrictions or having to sit out given that the NCAA has also become much more lenient with exemptions allowing immediate eligibility. Managing a roster has become arguably the most difficult part of a head coach’s job, since the guys you have today and are planning to have tomorrow may decide to leave on no or little notice (certainly not enough to make a major difference in your ability to replace them quickly, unless you’re one of a handful of schools that other players are clamoring to get into, or you recruit well enough that this 4/5* can be replaced by that other 4/5*, in which case, go away).
WACO, TX
ourdailybears.com

PORTAL UPDATE: Baylor Adds Kicker Jack Stone from Michigan State

Baylor has plumbed the depths of the Transfer Portal once again, adding a kicker that I wasn’t sure we needed but am now absolutely convinced that we did from Michigan State in Jack Stone. Stone, originally from Highland Park, Texas, was the #6 kicker in the 2022 class and should have 4 years of eligibility remaining when gets to Waco, assuming he redshirted this year (which I’m pretty sure he did). Stone will reportedly walk on at Baylor, so it will not affect our scholarship numbers, which are limited. From Twitter:
WACO, TX
ourdailybears.com

Yves Missi, 5-Star Center, Commits to Baylor MBB

Yves Missi, 5-Star Center, has committed to play college basketball at Baylor University. That is redundant with the title of this article, but never gets old typing or reading. This is a MASSIVE get for Coach Drew and his recruiting staff...shout out to Coach Brooks, Coach Jakus, and many more. Missi chose Baylor after narrowing his top three schools to Baylor, Stanford, and Texas. Missi’s commitment gives Baylor the #1 Recruiting Class in 2024. There are rumors swirling that Missi will reclassify and join the Class of 2023; but let’s assume Missi will join the 2024 until we know otherwise.
WACO, TX
ourdailybears.com

GAME THREAD: No. 19 Baylor Bears vs No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs

The No. 19 Baylor Bears (10-3, 0-1) host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1, 1-0) in (what must surely be) the first top 20 showdown between these two teams. The Bears are looking to bounce back after a tough road loss, while TCU hopes to steal one and move to 2-0 in conference play.
WACO, TX
ourdailybears.com

Bears Start Big 12 Play 0-2 with an 88-87 Loss against TCU

Star freshman Keyonte George had a chance to win the game for the No. 19 Baylor Bears (10-4, 0-2) at the buzzer in Baylor’s 88-87 loss to the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1, 2-0). “I gotta finish. That’s it. That’s all I was thinking. But we’re onto the...
FORT WORTH, TX
News Channel 25

Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police

UPDATE 7:30 P.M. – Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Three teens arrested after missing man found dead near Baylor, I-35

Waco police arrested three teens Friday after one of them led investigators to the body of a man reported missing last week, according to a police press release. Stanley Wilcox, 59, was found dead Friday morning under a bridge in the 1100 block of South Ninth Street, near Interstate 35, police reported. An autopsy is pending and expected to provide a positive identification. Investigators believe Wilcox was killed before the new year.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco police report a body found in creek off of I-35

WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off of Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6. Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple woman dead in Belton crash

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Concerts, variety highlight Waco's spring entertainment calendar

It’s not quite the wedding adage of something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue, but entertainment on the horizon for spring does find variety and a mix of the new and familiar. Among the familiar are return visits by Texas singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett, this time at the...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched at approximately 3 pm Tuesday to the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive. The preliminary investigation...
KILLEEN, TX

