Read full article on original website
Related
ourdailybears.com
DBR: Thursday, January 5th, 2022
A big first half wasn’t enough for the Bears as they lost a close one to TCU 87-88. The Bears need to get it together and reset to be ready for Jerome Tang and Kansas State on Saturday. Wooden Award Midseason Watch List. Halfway through the season, the Wooden...
ourdailybears.com
PORTAL UPDATE: Where Does Baylor Stand So Far?
The Transfer Portal has changed college football; there is no denying this fact. Players are now more free than ever before to move between schools, often without restrictions or having to sit out given that the NCAA has also become much more lenient with exemptions allowing immediate eligibility. Managing a roster has become arguably the most difficult part of a head coach’s job, since the guys you have today and are planning to have tomorrow may decide to leave on no or little notice (certainly not enough to make a major difference in your ability to replace them quickly, unless you’re one of a handful of schools that other players are clamoring to get into, or you recruit well enough that this 4/5* can be replaced by that other 4/5*, in which case, go away).
ourdailybears.com
PORTAL UPDATE: Baylor Adds Kicker Jack Stone from Michigan State
Baylor has plumbed the depths of the Transfer Portal once again, adding a kicker that I wasn’t sure we needed but am now absolutely convinced that we did from Michigan State in Jack Stone. Stone, originally from Highland Park, Texas, was the #6 kicker in the 2022 class and should have 4 years of eligibility remaining when gets to Waco, assuming he redshirted this year (which I’m pretty sure he did). Stone will reportedly walk on at Baylor, so it will not affect our scholarship numbers, which are limited. From Twitter:
ourdailybears.com
Yves Missi, 5-Star Center, Commits to Baylor MBB
Yves Missi, 5-Star Center, has committed to play college basketball at Baylor University. That is redundant with the title of this article, but never gets old typing or reading. This is a MASSIVE get for Coach Drew and his recruiting staff...shout out to Coach Brooks, Coach Jakus, and many more. Missi chose Baylor after narrowing his top three schools to Baylor, Stanford, and Texas. Missi’s commitment gives Baylor the #1 Recruiting Class in 2024. There are rumors swirling that Missi will reclassify and join the Class of 2023; but let’s assume Missi will join the 2024 until we know otherwise.
ourdailybears.com
GAME THREAD: No. 19 Baylor Bears vs No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs
The No. 19 Baylor Bears (10-3, 0-1) host the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1, 1-0) in (what must surely be) the first top 20 showdown between these two teams. The Bears are looking to bounce back after a tough road loss, while TCU hopes to steal one and move to 2-0 in conference play.
Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold Wins One Major Award, Finalist for Another
The Sooners' newest QB takes home the top award in the state of Texas but also is one of just three finalists for Gatorade's national player of the year.
ourdailybears.com
Bears Start Big 12 Play 0-2 with an 88-87 Loss against TCU
Star freshman Keyonte George had a chance to win the game for the No. 19 Baylor Bears (10-4, 0-2) at the buzzer in Baylor’s 88-87 loss to the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1, 2-0). “I gotta finish. That’s it. That’s all I was thinking. But we’re onto the...
KWTX
Waco student who graduated college before high school receives automatic admission to UT Austin
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An overachieving local high school senior has graduated college before high school and is preparing to enter the University of Texas in Austin as a junior where he received automatic admission by finishing in the top 6% of his class. University High School senior Jaylon Alley...
KWTX
Teens charged with murder after remains of missing Waco man found near Baylor campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police announced James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the murder of Stanley Wilcox, 59, a missing Waco man. A third teenager, 17-year-old Heavyn Hamilton, was charged with failure to report a felony. Human remains...
News Channel 25
Teens shot missing Waco man to death, dumped body near Baylor: Police
UPDATE 7:30 P.M. – Two teens have been arrested for murder after authorities discovered human remains near Baylor's campus Friday morning, which police have identified as a missing Waco man last seen a week ago. James Keylan Willis, 18, and Brandon Xavier Stephens, 19, are accused of shooting 59-year-old...
A new chance at life in the new year for a 5-year-old from Waco
TEMPLE, Texas — Imagine ringing in the new year, not just with a resolution, but with the promise of a new and healthy life. Indy Wagstaff has exactly that to look forward to in 2023 after he rang the bell at McLane Children's Hospital Wednesday. It's been almost a...
WacoTrib.com
Three teens arrested after missing man found dead near Baylor, I-35
Waco police arrested three teens Friday after one of them led investigators to the body of a man reported missing last week, according to a police press release. Stanley Wilcox, 59, was found dead Friday morning under a bridge in the 1100 block of South Ninth Street, near Interstate 35, police reported. An autopsy is pending and expected to provide a positive identification. Investigators believe Wilcox was killed before the new year.
Infamous 1916 Waco lynching to be recognized as Official Texas Historical Marker
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco will hold a dedication ceremony in February to commemorate a new historical marker marking an infamous lynching that took place in 1916. The marker, titled "The Waco Horror: The lynching of Jesse Washington," was commissioned in 2021 and will be dedicated at a ceremony at City Hall on Feb. 12.
Waco police report a body found in creek off of I-35
WACO, Texas — Waco police reports that a body has been found in a creek off of Interstate 35 access road and South Ninth Street on Friday, Jan. 6. Waco police say this is being labeled as a questionable death and also add that this is unrelated to Baylor University.
fox44news.com
Temple woman dead in Belton crash
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is dead in a Belton vehicle accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers responded at 2:37 p.m. Monday to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 14 in Belton, at Mile Marker #301. A 2008 Honda Odyssey passenger van – driven by 67-year-old Teresa Ann Strange, of Temple – was traveling eastbound on Interstate 14 in the right lane.
Body found in Waco identified as missing person by police
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department has stated that a body found on Jan. 6, 2023 has been identified. According to Waco PD, the body was identified by people they suspect to be involved in the case as 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox. The department stated that a positive identification...
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
WacoTrib.com
Concerts, variety highlight Waco's spring entertainment calendar
It’s not quite the wedding adage of something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue, but entertainment on the horizon for spring does find variety and a mix of the new and familiar. Among the familiar are return visits by Texas singer-songwriter Lyle Lovett, this time at the...
Now Leasing: What Will Replace The Movie Theater At The Temple, Texas Mall?
With the end of the 2022, changes were already in store for Central Texas. One early one in 2023 that some dreaded was the loss of the business in the Temple Mall. Earlier in December of 2022, it was revealed that the movie theater was set to close its doors at the end of the month.
fox44news.com
Two hospitalized in Killeen multi-vehicle accident
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two people are in the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Killeen. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched at approximately 3 pm Tuesday to the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Vahrenkamp Drive. The preliminary investigation...
Comments / 0