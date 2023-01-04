Read full article on original website
Related
nexttv.com
Cox Communications Finally Launches Mobile Biz Across Its National Footprint (CES 2023)
No. 3 U.S. cable company will use MVNO relationship with Verizon to deploy Cox Mobile to its nearly 5.6 million broadband users nationwide. Five years after the top U.S. cable companies, Comcast and Charter Communications, successfully launched in-footprint mobile services combining wholesale MVNO access to Verizon's wireless network with their own respective robust Wi-Fi hotspot networks, privately held Cox Communications is also getting into the mobile biz with a very similar playbook.
nexttv.com
Xperi Hires Amino to Power TiVo-Rebranded MobiTV IPTV Service (CES 2023)
Amino, which bid against Xperi for bankrupt MobiTV 18 months ago, will supply its Android operator tier set-tops to what is now called the TiVo Managed IPTV Service. Just over 18 months after it outbid Amino to acquire bankrupt IPTV managed services provider MobiTV for $18.5 million, Xperi has contracted the UK video tech company to provide its Android operator tier set-tops for the platform.
nexttv.com
Verizon Adds Starz to +play Content Hub
Lions Gate's platform joins more than 20 subscription streaming apps, including Netflix and HBO Max, sold through Verizon's new channels market. Verizon has added the Starz app to the list of subscription entertainment options buyable via the new Verizon +play content hub. Officially launched into beta in December, +play offers...
nexttv.com
Comcast-Charter JV Partners With Element for Smart TVs Powered by Xumo OS (CES 2023)
Chinese electronics company, which already works with Roku, will make smart TVs powered by the Xumo TVOS for the U.S. market. Xumo, the streaming joint venture kicked off last year by U.S. cable giants Comcast and Charter Communications, is licensing its TVOS to China's Element Electronics to power smart TVs for the U.S. market.
nexttv.com
Roku Claims More Than 70 Million Global Active Accounts
Roku said it now has more than 70 million global accounts, up from 60.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year, Roku users streamed 87.4 billion hours worth of content, up 19% from the prior year. “As consumers continue the shift to TV...
nexttv.com
National TV Ad Impressions Fell 3.5% in 2022: iSpot Report
In 2022, iSpot measured 8 trillion TV ad impressions that generated $34.36 billion in national TV ad spend. The impressions were down 3.5% and the spending was off 8.1% in a year challenged by cord-cutting, inflation and a weakening market. "And yet traditional linear TV still delivered a massive amount...
nexttv.com
Mission and White Knight Stations Operated by Nexstar Blacked Out on Dish
Dish Network subscribers have lost satellite access to stations owned by Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting because of a fee dispute. About 850,000 Dish households are affected. Mission has about 30 stations, including WPIX-TV in New York in the Dish footprint. Two White Knight stations are involved. “Both programming...
nexttv.com
From Finally Deciding Hulu’s Fate to Merging Comcast and Paramount, What the Big Streaming Companies Must Do in 2023 to See 2024 (Bloom)
What’s the one thing each media/tech giant in streaming must do this year, aside from making more money while spending less?. Happy New Year! May it actually turn out better than 2022 ended for the streaming-video industry. Last year opened with vast optimism but after Netflix’s April reckoning, seemingly everyone in the sector quickly devolved into layoffs, far more difficult Wall Street expectations, and the still brutally complex transition from legacy broadcast, theatrical exhibition and cable.
nexttv.com
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Declares HBO Max Write-Off Purge Over, But Chastises Video Biz for Its 'Spending Frenzy'
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels told investor attendees of a Citibank media conference Thursday that his heavily leveraged media company was done laying folks off and purging content from HBO for the purpose of saving money via tax write-offs and reduced royalty payments. "We're done with that chapter," he...
nexttv.com
Cox Media Group, Charter Reach Long-Term Carriage Agreement
Cox Media Group said it reached a long term carriage agreement with Charter Communications that will keep its local stations available to Charter’s Spectrum TV subscribers. At year-end, many carriage agreements expired, with some leading to blackouts and others leading to threatened blackouts. In this case, CMG pointed out,...
nexttv.com
Streaming Off a Cliff: 'Thursday Night Football' Audience Dropped a Whopping 41% For the Season on Amazon
Amazon Prime Video averaged 9.6 million viewers for its first season as exclusive rights holder to the NFL's "Thursday Night Football" package. Let's just say that's a little short of a first down. That viewer average represented a whopping 41% audience shortfall from the 16.2 million viewers the package averaged...
Comments / 0