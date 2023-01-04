Paramount Network Gave the 'Yellowstone' Midseason Finale TV's Biggest Promo Push

What’s the one thing each media/tech giant in streaming must do this year, aside from making more money while spending less?. Happy New Year! May it actually turn out better than 2022 ended for the streaming-video industry. Last year opened with vast optimism but after Netflix’s April reckoning, seemingly everyone in the sector quickly devolved into layoffs, far more difficult Wall Street expectations, and the still brutally complex transition from legacy broadcast, theatrical exhibition and cable.

2 DAYS AGO