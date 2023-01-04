Paramount Network Gave the 'Yellowstone' Midseason Finale TV's Biggest Promo Push

Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
nexttv.com
From Finally Deciding Hulu’s Fate to Merging Comcast and Paramount, What the Big Streaming Companies Must Do in 2023 to See 2024 (Bloom)
What’s the one thing each media/tech giant in streaming must do this year, aside from making more money while spending less?. Happy New Year! May it actually turn out better than 2022 ended for the streaming-video industry. Last year opened with vast optimism but after Netflix’s April reckoning, seemingly everyone in the sector quickly devolved into layoffs, far more difficult Wall Street expectations, and the still brutally complex transition from legacy broadcast, theatrical exhibition and cable.
nexttv.com
Creepy Office Thriller 'The Consultant' on Prime Video February 24
Prime Video will premiere the Christoph Waltz series The Consultant February 24. Based on the Bentley Little novel, the series will have eight episodes. Prime Video calls it “a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee.”. Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero are...
nexttv.com
KCAL Los Angeles Morning Block Goes Live
KCAL Los Angeles has launched its seven-hour morning block, which has the name KCAL News Mornings and starts at 4 a.m. The debut “extends the KCAL News brand to weekday mornings for the first time in the station’s history,” the station said. Kalyna Astrinos anchors 4-4:30 a.m.,...
nexttv.com
National TV Ad Impressions Fell 3.5% in 2022: iSpot Report
In 2022, iSpot measured 8 trillion TV ad impressions that generated $34.36 billion in national TV ad spend. The impressions were down 3.5% and the spending was off 8.1% in a year challenged by cord-cutting, inflation and a weakening market. "And yet traditional linear TV still delivered a massive amount...
nexttv.com
'That '90s Show' Starts on Netflix January 19
That ’90s Show, a reimagining and updating of vintage Fox comedy That ’70s Show, debuts on Netflix January 19. Leia, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents Red and Kitty for the summer in 1995, and connects with a new generation of Point Place kids. “Sex,...
nexttv.com
Nicole Kidman Boards Paramount Plus Series 'Lioness'
Nicole Kidman will star in the Paramount Plus series Lioness. Taylor Sheridan is behind the show, about a CIA program designed to bring down a terrorist organization. Kidman will also executive produce with her production company, Blossom Films. Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira are in the cast as well....
nexttv.com
Fox Nation Offers 'A Year on Planet Earth' January 8
Fox Nation premieres docuseries A Year on Planet Earth Sunday, January 8. There are six episodes. Filmed in collaboration with ITV, the series offers a peek at the creatures who inhabit the earth from more than 60 locations around the globe. A Year on Planet Earth was filmed over three...
nexttv.com
'Hot Bench' Heats Up With Addition of Two New Judges
Hot Bench, TV’s top-rated court show in original production, got something of a new start this season when Executive Producer David Theodosopoulos found himself having to find two new judges on relatively short notice. Last spring, two of Hot Bench’s original judges, Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker, made the...
nexttv.com
Bernie Madoff Resurfaces in Netflix Docuseries
Docuseries Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street debuts on Netflix January 4. There are four episodes. Joe Berlinger directs. The series “reveals the truth behind Bernie Madoff’s infamous $64 billion global Ponzi scheme, the largest in history, that shattered the lives of countless individual investors who had placed their trust in the revered Wall Street statesman,” said Netflix. “With unique access to whistleblowers, employees, investigators, and victims, and never-before-seen video depositions of Madoff himself, this four-part documentary series traces Madoff’s rise from humble beginnings to one of the most influential power brokers on Wall Street.”
nexttv.com
Rookie Drama 'Fire Country' Gets Second Season at CBS
CBS has ordered a second season of Max Thieriot drama Fire Country. The show premiered October 7 and is averaging 8 million viewers per episode, CBS said, and more than 10 million when streaming, including Paramount Plus, is included. Thieriot plays Bode Donovan, a convict seeking redemption and a shortened...
nexttv.com
Verizon Adds Starz to +play Content Hub
Lions Gate's platform joins more than 20 subscription streaming apps, including Netflix and HBO Max, sold through Verizon's new channels market. Verizon has added the Starz app to the list of subscription entertainment options buyable via the new Verizon +play content hub. Officially launched into beta in December, +play offers...
nexttv.com
Streaming Off a Cliff: 'Thursday Night Football' Audience Dropped a Whopping 41% For the Season on Amazon
Amazon Prime Video averaged 9.6 million viewers for its first season as exclusive rights holder to the NFL's "Thursday Night Football" package. Let's just say that's a little short of a first down. That viewer average represented a whopping 41% audience shortfall from the 16.2 million viewers the package averaged...
nexttv.com
Addams Family Series 'Wednesday' Renewed at Netflix
Netflix mystery dramedy Wednesday has been renewed for a second season. The show, about Wednesday Addams finding her way at Nevermore Academy, debuted November 23. “Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2!” Netflix said on Twitter. Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday, daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams. The show...
nexttv.com
Syndication Ratings: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Hits Holiday High
Live with Kelly and Ryan got a big ratings gift in the Christmas week ending December 25, unwrapping its best ratings of the season thus far and opening up its biggest lead in the talk-show race since the week ended December 21, 2020. Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan was...
nexttv.com
Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN Snaps Fox News’s Total-Day Win Streak
ESPN kicked off 2023 in grand style, topping both the primetime and the total-day charts. The sports network, led by its New Year’s Eve College Football Playoff semifinals doubleheader coverage, averaged 7.7 million viewers in primetime during the week of December 26 to January 1, according to Nielsen. ESPN’s December 31 Georgia-Ohio State Peach Bowl telecast drew more than 22 million viewers, while its TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl telecast averaged more than 21 million viewers, said Nielsen.
Comments / 0