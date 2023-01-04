ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTAR.com

Border Patrol to begin closing gaps near Morelos Dam west of Yuma next week

PHOENIX — Border Patrol on Friday announced it would begin construction next week to close gaps in the barrier near the Morelos Dam west of Yuma. The four gaps that will be closed are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Yuma Dam Project and will be tied into already existing infrastructure in the area.
YUMA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Suspect straps nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills to legs at Arizona-Mexico border

NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A drug smuggler tried to use their legs in more ways than one to get narcotics across the Arizona-Mexico border earlier this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed something strange about a person walking across the border at the Nogales Port of Entry. After a search, officers found 19,800 fentanyl pills strapped to the person’s legs, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries. The suspect was taken into custody.
ARIZONA STATE
KVIA ABC-7

Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico

LORDSBURG, New Mexico-- U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a Border Patrol Agent was shot in the chest multiple times while on duty Thursday.  The agent, assigned to the Lordsburg, New Mexico was shot by an occupant of a suspected smuggling vehicle on New Mexico Highway 146. The agent was able to return fire as the suspect's car The post Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
LORDSBURG, NM
Arizona Capitol Times

Hobbs offers ‘open door’ for GOP lawmakers, but …

At a public inauguration ceremony on Jan. 5, Gov. Katie Hobbs repeated the message she’s emphasized since winning election almost two months ago: she’s ready to work across the aisle with Republican lawmakers, within reason. “Let me say unequivocally, to every elected official here today, that if you’re...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona seeing nearly 50% increase in egg prices due to demand, bird flu

An AMC Theater in Phoenix and a Chandler restaurant and winery were among the restaurants hit with health code violations. Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the required 218...
ARIZONA STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit

The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE

