KTAR.com
Border Patrol to begin closing gaps near Morelos Dam west of Yuma next week
PHOENIX — Border Patrol on Friday announced it would begin construction next week to close gaps in the barrier near the Morelos Dam west of Yuma. The four gaps that will be closed are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Yuma Dam Project and will be tied into already existing infrastructure in the area.
Shipping container border wall removal begins in Cochise County
The shipping containers along the Arizona-Mexico border are now officially coming down. KGUN 9 got an up-close view of the progress in Cochise County.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s News Roundup examines Biden’s new border plan, recaps state inauguration
PHOENIX — President Joe Biden this week unveiled a new plan to address the challenges of asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border. He also announced plans to visit the border for the first time since he took office. Biden’s plan is based on three pillars: imposing new consequences for...
Governor Hobbs said We are Going to be 100% Focused on the Needs of the Border Communities
Just days after getting into office, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs gave her plan for the first 100 days and added follow-on details. One of the key areas she mentioned was her plan for the border with Mexico where migrants have crossed.
KOLD-TV
Suspect straps nearly 20,000 fentanyl pills to legs at Arizona-Mexico border
NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A drug smuggler tried to use their legs in more ways than one to get narcotics across the Arizona-Mexico border earlier this week. On Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers noticed something strange about a person walking across the border at the Nogales Port of Entry. After a search, officers found 19,800 fentanyl pills strapped to the person’s legs, according to Port Director Michael W. Humphries. The suspect was taken into custody.
Over 90 pounds of cocaine found near Sierra Vista
Agents and a K9 were able to find illegal drugs near Sierra Vista, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
KTAR.com
Yuma mayor says ‘common ground’ should spark border discussions with new Arizona Gov. Hobbs
PHOENIX — Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls believes he will have productive border discussions with new Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs because the two share some similarities about the importance of the situation. “It just extends beyond just the people coming across [the border], it extends to the people who actually...
Gov. Katie Hobbs addresses homelessness, election security with executive orders
Governor Katie Hobbs announced Friday two new executive orders, one addressing homelessness in the state, and another intended to address election security.
KOLD-TV
What experts say about buying or building homes in 2023 in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are looking to buy or build a home in southern Arizona this new year, both realtors and builders say the process might look a little different. “Believe it or not, right now is actually an easier time to build than it was...
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico
LORDSBURG, New Mexico-- U.S. Customs and Border Protection say a Border Patrol Agent was shot in the chest multiple times while on duty Thursday. The agent, assigned to the Lordsburg, New Mexico was shot by an occupant of a suspected smuggling vehicle on New Mexico Highway 146. The agent was able to return fire as the suspect's car The post Border Patrol Agent Shot in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Arizona Capitol Times
Hobbs offers ‘open door’ for GOP lawmakers, but …
At a public inauguration ceremony on Jan. 5, Gov. Katie Hobbs repeated the message she’s emphasized since winning election almost two months ago: she’s ready to work across the aisle with Republican lawmakers, within reason. “Let me say unequivocally, to every elected official here today, that if you’re...
AZFamily
Arizona seeing nearly 50% increase in egg prices due to demand, bird flu
An AMC Theater in Phoenix and a Chandler restaurant and winery were among the restaurants hit with health code violations. Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the required 218...
National report shows Arizona with one of the highest rates of homelessness
A national report showed Arizona with one of the highest rates of people experiencing homelessness in 2022.
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
AZFamily
Former Arizona Supreme Court chief to lead ballot printer investigation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The print quality of Election Day ballots were an issue in November, but the problem was quickly resolved the same day. However, that doesn’t mean the process can’t improve, says Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and Vice Chairman Clint Hickman.
'Ripe for abuse': Hobbs offered dark money VIP packages to businesses, special interests at her inauguration
PHOENIX — Thursday’s inauguration of Governor Katie Hobbs represented a new day in Arizona. It also reminded voters of an old problem: dark money. It is common for businesses and special interests to make donations to help pay for inauguration festivities in Arizona (they save taxpayers from footing the bill).
New Arizona law will allow sealing of criminal records
A new law in Arizona can allow some criminal records to be sealed in hopes for people to have a better opportunity for housing and jobs.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
