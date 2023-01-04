ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samantha Holloway in Conversation with W. Graeme Roustan

By W. Graeme Roustan
 6 days ago

The chair of the Kraken’s executive committee and the organization’s new co-owner talks about her future goals and transitioning from tech.

Samantha Holloway, the chair of the Seattle Kraken's executive committee and the organization's new co-owner talks to THN owner and publisher W. Graeme Roustan about her future goals and transitioning from tech.

Samantha Holloway in Conversation with W. Graeme Roustan (; 12:11)

For this and more interviews with a deep look into the world of the hockey business, check out The Hockey News' Money and Power 2023 issue, now available at THN.com/free .

