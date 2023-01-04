Read full article on original website
Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Toned Physique While Skinny-Dipping
Alexandra Daddario proved that it's never too late for a last-minute holiday. The 36-year-old The White Lotus star recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself basking in the sun while skinny-dipping in a pool surrounded by the hilltops of Costa Rica. 'Take a vacation from your problems, Bob,'...
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
Prince Harry Says Kate Middleton Seemed ‘on Edge’ About Meghan Markle Joining Royals and Being Compared to Her
Meghan Markle hasn’t said much about her experience being a working royal with her sister-in-law, the now-Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, but Prince Harry has no qualms sharing his take on the dynamic. In his forthcoming memoir Spare, he discusses how he perceived Kate’s feelings about Meghan joining the royal family—and recounts one particularly “awkward” incident between Kate and Meghan at their first joint royal event that says a lot about Kate’s headspace during that time.
Prince Harry Says Kate Middleton Was ‘Offended’ and Told Off Meghan Markle for ‘Baby Brain’ Comment
Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Full details of the heated conversation that unfolded when Meghan Markle said Kate Middleton had “baby brain” around the time of Meghan and Prince Harry's royal wedding have come out. E!, which reports its...
How the Palace Responded to Prince Harry’s Allegation That William Physically Assaulted Him Over Meghan Markle
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare isn’t officially out until next Tuesday, but The Guardian managed to get a copy in advance—and leaked one of the most jarring passages from the book. The outlet reports that Harry alleges in Spare that a 2019 discussion with his brother Prince William led to William insulting Meghan and then physically assaulting Harry.
Prince Harry Says William Physically ‘Recoiled’ When Meghan Markle Greeted Him During First Meeting
Prince Harry wrote in Spare that his brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton were major Suits fans, but when William met Harry’s then-girlfriend Meghan Markle for the first time, things started off on a very awkward note. Harry detailed, via Page Six, that his brother physically “recoiled” when the American actress gave him a hug to say hello.
How to Get Your Hands on Spare, Prince Harry's Already Divisive New Memoir
In hindsight, it seems impossible to believe fewer than five years have passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were joined in holy matrimony, a sudden sparkle reinstalled in the royal family’s drooping crown. So much has happened since! So much ink has been spilled! Like any great fairy tale, there’s been betrayal, bombast, even banishment (or, uh, “stepping back” from royal duties)! And yet, even years into the drama, the world remains transfixed on the two lovers’ tale, largely because that tale appears unfinished—no matter how many interviews, essays, and Netflix documentaries have dropped. Might Spare, Prince Harry’s new memoir, finally fill in the missing chapters for us? Might the story have finally reached its apex?
Mila Kunis Has the Best Reaction to Being Confused for Megan Fox
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Love Story is True Life ‘Rom Com’ Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Love Story is True Life ‘Rom Com’. A fan confused Mila Kunis for Megan Fox, and the Bad Moms star had the best reaction. Though the video of...
What's the Best Order to Watch Kaleidoscope Episodes on Netflix? Here Are a Few Ideas.
Creator Eric Garcia intended his new Netflix show Kaleidoscope to be something his audience can participate in—and that's exactly what we got. The resulting heist drama starring Giancarlo Esposito is an elaborate choose-your-own-adventure story that invites viewers to put the pieces together as they watch the show. Each episode is titled with a color, rather than a number, which influences the tone and visuals of each part of the story.
The Scent You Smell Everywhere
You’ve definitely smelled it before. Maybe you hugged a new acquaintance wearing a cashmere sweater and thought, Ooh, soft and then, He smells fucking delicious. Or you were at Williams-Sonoma when the cashier stopped mid-sale ring-up and said, “Someone smells amazing. I’m going to have to smell every one of you to determine who it is.” The best-smelling person in the entire store was Marc Chaya, CEO and co-founder of Maison Francis Kurkdjian, but it could also be you—when you wear the brand’s hit perfume Baccarat Rouge 540.
