Cleveland, OH

Was Amari Cooper recruiting Daron Payne?

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne put forth another dominant performance in Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Payne registered two more sacks, giving him 11.5 for the season and tying him with franchise legend Dave Butz for the most in a single season by an interior defensive lineman in Washington’s history.

After the game, the soon-to-be free agent caught up with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper and swapped jerseys. Cooper, in his first season with Cleveland, burned the Commanders for two touchdowns.

The connection here is obvious. Both starred at the University of Alabama before entering the NFL as first-round picks. Cooper was gone by the time Payne enrolled in 2015 but clearly holds Cooper in high regard.

Afterward, Browns fans, some of whom may have never heard of the customary postgame jersey swaps, believed this was a clear sign Payne was coming to Cleveland in 2023. Meanwhile, Washington fans also chimed in, upset about the Commanders being eliminated after losing to the Browns.

Payne took to Twitter to set the record straight; this was all about respect, as Cooper was someone he has long admired.

This happens every week in every NFL game. Trading jerseys with someone on the other team is not news.

Perhaps Payne signs with Cleveland in the offseason or with the Falcons. Or maybe, he ends up with the Chicago Bears. But don’t be surprised if he’s back in Washington under the dreaded franchise tag.

