Golden Retriever's Attempt to Open Door for Another Dog Is Priceless
One of the reasons we love dogs so much is because of how selfless they are. Well, minus the part when they want treats. LOL! But it's true. They'll be there for you no matter what and that includes their friends too.
Dogs' Pitiful Reactions to Their New Sister Are Just Priceless
Bringing home a new fur sibling for your pet might seem like a great idea, but you can never truly predict how your buddy will react. Some introductions are filled to the bring with excitement, but others are a little less than thrilling. For these pups, though--the word 'standoffish' comes to mind.
French Bulldog's Pitiful Reaction to Dad Going Into Coffee Shop Without Him Is Priceless
Some dogs are known for being a tad overdramatic, but Cheeseburger the French Bulldog takes it to a whole new level. The poor pup shed actual tears when his dad went into a coffee shop without him, and TikTok is having a field day over it. Clearly, his mom did, too!
Dog's Reaction to Cat Giving Him a Bath Is Priceless
It's not every day that you get to see cats and dogs living together so peacefully. We'd say most of the time they just tolerate each other. But this recent clip from TikTok user @spooonsman shows the cat is a little more loving than usual.
Boston Terrier's Reaction to Grandparents Coming for Christmas Is Everything
No matter where you spend your holiday season, the loved ones you spend it with make it so much more special. Even this excitable Boston Terrier agrees! Olive was positively electric with excitement from the moment she saw her grandparents arrive, and it was the sweetest thing.
After Taking a Sip of Her Juice, Father Realizes Restaurant Served His Toddler Alcohol
After taking one taste of his toddler's apple juice and noticing that she was acting strangely, a father dialed 911. This family made the decision to go out to lunch at a restaurant on a Sunday after they had completed attending church. Aaliyah drank the apple juice that her parents had selected. So far, everything had been going as usual.
Cockatoo's Adoration of Home Repair Man Is Too Cute to Resist
We know we aren't the only ones who have curious pets that want to inspect every single person that enters the house. Normally, it's just dogs who want to run up and greet the guests, but not always.
Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
Family Rescues Dog Who Spent 5 Months in the Shelter and Her Reaction Is Everything
TikTok user @lakenruthrealtor and family did what we think is the best way to end one year and start the other. They adopted a dog! Adopting a dog not only saves a dog's life, but it also brings in so much joy and happiness to the families. A win-win for everyone!
I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’
When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
Grieving Mom Swears Daughter She Lost in 2013 Showed Up In Her 2022 Family Photos
That really is a beautiful orb in the photo.
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)
If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
Furious families say their Christmas was ruined after finding their turkeys had gone rotten
People are flocking to social media in outrage after finding their turkey 'rotten' in the lead up to Christmas. It's Christmas Eve, you've prepped your roasties, peeled the veg and have started on the gravy, you go to the fridge to get the turkey out to give it a nice old rest and prep, but, to your horror, what do you find? The damn bird has gone off.
Kid Falls Asleep In a Box So Mom Does the Most Logical (and Hilarious) Thing She Can
That’s one way to handle it!
Husband on wife: "I buy all the food she cooks; why is she asking me to go to a restaurant?"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Finding the right partner to get married and have a life together takes so much more than shared hobbies or travels. Sometimes, it's about the everyday things that are not as exciting as going on an adventure to discover new places.
Woman leaves Christmas dinner after receiving cheap gifts in return for expensive ones
Christmas holidays are all about gathering together as a family and cherishing the love they have. A part of this is exchanging gifts. But some people tend to become demanding while receiving gifts and lay down stern conditions regarding what they want. This can negate the purpose of exchanging gifts and stress the person who is giving the gift.
