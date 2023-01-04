Read full article on original website
Even with Kawhi Leonard & Paul George, Clippers crushed by Nuggets
Jamal Murray scored 18 points, Bones Hyland added 16, and the host Denver Nuggets used a big first half to
Suns news: Monty Williams throws subtle shade at referees after painful loss to Cavs
The tailspin continues for the Phoenix Suns. After losing Wednesday night on the road to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 90-88, the Suns are now on a four-game losing streak. The Suns were so close to putting a stop to their skid but were doomed by Evan Mobley’s game-winner. Suns head...
Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader
One NBA star has had quite the midseason rebound. The first voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were shared by the league on Thursday. Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is head and shoulders above the competition among Eastern Conference guards, leading the pack with 2,071,715... The post Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Jokic, Murray help Nuggets top Mitchell-less Cavs 121-108
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray scored 18 points in his first back-to-back games since knee surgery, and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of Donovan Mitchell's absence to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 on Friday night. Jokic hit 10 of...
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
Suns coach Monty Williams sees J.B. Bickerstaff as a perfect fit in Cleveland: What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff has weathered many storms this season. In just 39 games, there have been 17 different starting lineups, sluggish starts (like Wednesday’s) and defensive eyesores with stretches of painful basketball. Through it all, Bickerstaff has helped the Cavs continue to grow despite a...
John Havlicek Once Pointed Out the Biggest Difference Between Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain
John Havlicek once explained the biggest difference between Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain. The post John Havlicek Once Pointed Out the Biggest Difference Between Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Did Jazz clock operators cost them win against Kings?
The Utah Jazz had a real “sometimes it be ya own people” moment Tuesday. Utah lost a heartbreaker at home to the Sacramento Kings after a De’Aaron Fox layup with 0.4 seconds left broke a 115-115 tie. With the Jazz having no timeouts, Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt heaved the ball the length of the floor... The post Did Jazz clock operators cost them win against Kings? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 Players The Sacramento Kings Could Trade This Season
The likes of KZ Okpala, Trey Lyles and big man Richaun Holmes could be shipped by the end of this season.
GolfWRX
Tony Finau shows off dramatic swing change at Tournament of Champions
Golfers never seem to stop tinkering. Last season we saw many of the top players make small, or dramatic changes, to their game, with one or two, such as three-time major winner Jordan Spieth receiving much comment from social media users. One of the most popular members of the PGA...
FOX Sports
Jones helps Spurs overcome injuries, Pistons to end skid
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tre Jones had 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame injuries to their two leading scorers to beat the Detroit Pistons 121-109 on Friday night, snapping a three-game skid. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson did not return after injuring his left hamstring with four minutes...
NBA Draft: Brandon Miller Leads Alabama to Blowout Win Over Kentucky
Potential top-five pick NBA Draft pick Brandon Miller helped Alabama to a blowout win over Kentucky on Saturday.
NBA
"Obvious Who The Game Ball Goes To" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Houston
After a string of close games resulted in a five-game losing streak, the Jazz made sure there wouldn't be another close finish on Thursday night. Using a 19-3 run late in the fourth quarter, Utah ran away from Houston and picked up the 131-114 victory. "It's hard to maintain the...
NBA Odds: Heat vs. Suns prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/6/2023
The Miami Heat are far from home as they get ready to play in the desert against the Phoenix Suns. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Suns prediction and pick. The Heat are coming off a miserable loss to the Los Angeles Lakers 112-109 last...
NBA
Boston’s Marcus Smart Fined
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and...
FOX Sports
Evan Mobley hits late jumper, Cavaliers beat Suns 90-88
CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley's 14-foot jumper with four seconds left — off an assist from Donovan Mitchell — helped the Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a 90-88 victory Wednesday night over the Phoenix Suns, who lost their fourth straight. Mitchell finished with just 20 points two nights...
NBA
Kia MVP Ladder: Nikola Jokic maintains lead, Kevin Durant rises in the rankings
Nikola Jokic keeps rolling along in the top spot, while Kevin Durant enters the top 3 of this week's Kia MVP Ladder. Author Michael C. Wright explains.
NBA scouts flock to Alabama-Kentucky showdown, and Brandon Miller delivered | Goodbread
They got what they came for, this pack of NBA scouts that crowded into Coleman Coliseum Saturday to witness the Alabama basketball team absolutely undress Kentucky, the SEC's bluest blueblood, 78-52. And for once, they didn't really come for the Wildcats. ...
NBA
SAN ANTONIO SPURS WITHIN 5,000 TICKETS OF BREAKING NBA ATTENDANCE RECORD AT ALAMODOME GAME
SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 6, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced they are now within 5,000 tickets of breaking the all-time NBA game attendance record and 8,000 away from reaching the Alamodome’s capacity of 65,000 for their game on Friday, Jan. 13, presented by Ticketmaster. The Alamodome game will serve as the organization’s biggest 50th anniversary celebration with limited edition merchandise, pregame and postgame parties in the H-E-B Plaza, halftime performance by ‘90s rap duo “Tag Team,” fireworks and much more.
NBA
"He Was Fantastic" | Agbaji's Career Night A Product Of Impressive Mental Fortitude
On a night when Lauri Markkanen dropped a career-high 49 points — the most points scored by a Jazz player in the regular season in the past 30 years — it was a rookie who stole the headlines. After bouncing between the NBA and G-League for the season,...
