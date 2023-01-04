ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader

One NBA star has had quite the midseason rebound. The first voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were shared by the league on Thursday. Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is head and shoulders above the competition among Eastern Conference guards, leading the pack with 2,071,715... The post Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Sports

Jokic, Murray help Nuggets top Mitchell-less Cavs 121-108

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray scored 18 points in his first back-to-back games since knee surgery, and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of Donovan Mitchell's absence to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 on Friday night. Jokic hit 10 of...
DENVER, CO
NBA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Did Jazz clock operators cost them win against Kings?

The Utah Jazz had a real “sometimes it be ya own people” moment Tuesday. Utah lost a heartbreaker at home to the Sacramento Kings after a De’Aaron Fox layup with 0.4 seconds left broke a 115-115 tie. With the Jazz having no timeouts, Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt heaved the ball the length of the floor... The post Did Jazz clock operators cost them win against Kings? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
GolfWRX

Tony Finau shows off dramatic swing change at Tournament of Champions

Golfers never seem to stop tinkering. Last season we saw many of the top players make small, or dramatic changes, to their game, with one or two, such as three-time major winner Jordan Spieth receiving much comment from social media users. One of the most popular members of the PGA...
FOX Sports

Jones helps Spurs overcome injuries, Pistons to end skid

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tre Jones had 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame injuries to their two leading scorers to beat the Detroit Pistons 121-109 on Friday night, snapping a three-game skid. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson did not return after injuring his left hamstring with four minutes...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Boston’s Marcus Smart Fined

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Evan Mobley hits late jumper, Cavaliers beat Suns 90-88

CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley's 14-foot jumper with four seconds left — off an assist from Donovan Mitchell — helped the Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a 90-88 victory Wednesday night over the Phoenix Suns, who lost their fourth straight. Mitchell finished with just 20 points two nights...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

SAN ANTONIO SPURS WITHIN 5,000 TICKETS OF BREAKING NBA ATTENDANCE RECORD AT ALAMODOME GAME

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 6, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced they are now within 5,000 tickets of breaking the all-time NBA game attendance record and 8,000 away from reaching the Alamodome’s capacity of 65,000 for their game on Friday, Jan. 13, presented by Ticketmaster. The Alamodome game will serve as the organization’s biggest 50th anniversary celebration with limited edition merchandise, pregame and postgame parties in the H-E-B Plaza, halftime performance by ‘90s rap duo “Tag Team,” fireworks and much more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy