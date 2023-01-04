Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lake Havasu City kicks Off the Year with a Full Slate of Events￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – From virtual adventures on the streets to adventures in the skies, 2023 kicks off with a full slate of exciting special events and entertainment in Lake Havasu City. “After December, January is the second coldest month of the year, but cold is relative around here,”...
getawaycouple.com
Quartzsite RV Show: Everything You Need to Know
Many consider the Quartzsite RV Show the largest gathering of RVers in the world. Practically every major name in the industry attends. It’s a community event unlike any other. However, if you’ve never participated in this RV show or anything similar, it can feel somewhat overwhelming and frustrating to...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Dirt bike collision leaves teen dead￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu city teenager was fatally injured when the dirt bike he was operating collided with a side-by-side late Friday afternoon. Mohave County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said authorities responded at 4:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash in the area of Standard Wash in the desert east of Highway 95 outside of Lake Havasu City.
