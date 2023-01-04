ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

The Los Angeles Lakers could be bringing in a player who is an old chap of head coach Darvin Ham. Krysten Peek of Yahoo! Sports reported Thursday that the Lakers had ex-Atlanta Hawks guard Tyler Dorsey in for a workout this week. Peek says both Ham and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka were in the gym... The post Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader

One NBA star has had quite the midseason rebound. The first voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game were shared by the league on Thursday. Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is head and shoulders above the competition among Eastern Conference guards, leading the pack with 2,071,715... The post Early NBA All-Star voting returns have 1 surprising position leader appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BlueDevilCountry

Son of six-time NBA All-Star likes Blue Devils

There's no indication yet that the Duke basketball staff is interested in Dynamic Prep (Texas) small forward Jermaine O'Neal Jr., an emerging 2025 talent who is the namesake of former six-time NBA All-Star big man Jermaine O'Neal. However, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound four-star seems familiar with the ...
DURHAM, NC
SB Nation

Ja Morant ran 20 seconds off the clock by not touching the ball with an NBA loophole

The Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets are two young teams on opposite ends of the NBA’s contention hierarchy. Memphis has a real shot to go to the 2023 NBA Finals with young co-stars and legitimate depth around the supernova that is Ja Morant. Charlotte is currently tied for the fewest wins in basketball, and will spend the rest of this season psyching itself up for the Victor Wembanyama derby in the lottery.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant reacts to Jaren Jackson Jr. going off in Grizzlies’ win vs. Magic

Ja Morant was the Memphis Grizzlies’ leading scorer against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday – but it was Jaren Jackson Jr. who stole the show. JJJ finished just a point off Morant’s total with a season-high 31 points on an extremely efficient 12 of 14 shooting. He also added 10 rebounds and a trio of swats. The Grizzlies’ lead guard took notice, via Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian:
MEMPHIS, TN
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Kings Preview: Looking for five wins in a row

After Friday night’s commanding victory against the Atlanta Hawks marked their longest winning streak of the season, the Lakers will get barely any rest as they’re back at it today on the road against the Sacramento Kings. This will also mark their sixth back-to-back stint of the season,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

