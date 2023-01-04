Read full article on original website
Related
Russia is bombarding Ukraine with drones guided by U.S.-made technology, and the chips are still flowing
They menace Ukraine's skies, killing hundreds, and scarring millions. But while Moscow's drones are Russian and Iranian, key technology inside is European and American. On an icy Kyiv morning, inside an unnamed location with sandbags shielding the windows, Ukrainian drone specialist Pavlo Kaschuk holds up a 30-pound drone that Ukrainian forces captured from Russia.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
After a brutal 2022 for investors, here's what Wall Street predicts for 2023
Investors may be happy to shut the door on 2022 after the worst year for stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. Now, Wall Street is assessing whether the new year will further punish investors or if it could offer some relief to battered portfolios. The first three trading days of...
Why U.S. power stations are vulnerable targets for attacks
Power substations in at least five U.S. states have been the target of attacks in recent months. This has led federal regulators to order a review of security standards. The American Public Power Association's senior vice president of grid security, technical and operations services, Adrienne Lotto, joined the stream to discuss.
Dr. Ashish Jha on the fast-spreading new COVID variant
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss concerns about the new COVID subvariant that makes up more than 40% of cases in the United States.
U.S. sends $3 billion aid package to Ukraine
The U.S. is sending its largest assistance package yet to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia. The $3 billion in direct aid to Ukraine includes 50 Bradley fighting vehicles. It's the first time the armored carrier will be sent to Ukraine. The package also includes nearly 300 other armored vehicles, as well as air defense systems and anti-tank rockets. Ian Lee reports.
Iran executes 2 more men as regime seeks to quell nationwide protests
Iran said it executed two men Saturday convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country's theocracy. Iran's judiciary identified those executed as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini, making it four men known to have...
Russia accuses Ukraine of "continued shelling" amid scepticism over Putin's cease-fire order
The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour cease-fire was in doubt Friday after officials in Kyiv dismissed the move as a "trick" and "hypocrisy," but didn't clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit. Journalists from the French news agency AFP in the front-line city of Bakhmut said they heard both outgoing and incoming fire after the cease-fire was supposed to have begun.
As its economy teeters, Pakistan tells city dwellers their late-night shopping and dining habits must end
Islamabad, Pakistan — It's a feature of Pakistani urban life that bemuses many Western visitors to the country: Stores and malls stay open late, and typically stay busy well into the evening. Need a hand-woven carpet at 9:30 p.m.? Not a problem. A bespoke three-piece suit at 10? The...
China suspends social media accounts of its COVID policy critics
China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government's policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions. The popular Sina Weibo social media platform said it had addressed 12,854 violations including attacks on experts, scholars...
CBS News
587K+
Followers
77K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0