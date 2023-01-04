ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why U.S. power stations are vulnerable targets for attacks

Power substations in at least five U.S. states have been the target of attacks in recent months. This has led federal regulators to order a review of security standards. The American Public Power Association's senior vice president of grid security, technical and operations services, Adrienne Lotto, joined the stream to discuss.
U.S. sends $3 billion aid package to Ukraine

The U.S. is sending its largest assistance package yet to aid Ukraine in its war with Russia. The $3 billion in direct aid to Ukraine includes 50 Bradley fighting vehicles. It's the first time the armored carrier will be sent to Ukraine. The package also includes nearly 300 other armored vehicles, as well as air defense systems and anti-tank rockets. Ian Lee reports.
Iran executes 2 more men as regime seeks to quell nationwide protests

Iran said it executed two men Saturday convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country's theocracy. Iran's judiciary identified those executed as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini, making it four men known to have...
Russia accuses Ukraine of "continued shelling" amid scepticism over Putin's cease-fire order

The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour cease-fire was in doubt Friday after officials in Kyiv dismissed the move as a "trick" and "hypocrisy," but didn't clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit. Journalists from the French news agency AFP in the front-line city of Bakhmut said they heard both outgoing and incoming fire after the cease-fire was supposed to have begun.
China suspends social media accounts of its COVID policy critics

China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government's policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions. The popular Sina Weibo social media platform said it had addressed 12,854 violations including attacks on experts, scholars...
