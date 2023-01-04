Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Is Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers may want to consider taking a look at Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX). SLMCX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. SLMCX finds itself...
NASDAQ
The Best Investing Advice for 2023
(1:00) - Will The Market Continue To Go Down In The Beginning of 2023?. (5:40) - Finding Strong Dividend Stocks: Stock Screen Criteria. (10:10) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks: Creating A Watchlist. (24:50) - Episode Roundup: META, APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP. Welcome to Episode #342 of the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Lumen (LUMN) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this telecommunications have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 6th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Calliditas Therapeutics CALT is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.6% downward over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
NASDAQ
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP
Chicago, IL – January 6, 2022 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
NASDAQ
Gelesis Stock Gets An 87% Boost On Activist Campaign From KLP Enterprises (SSD2 LLC)
Weight loss biotech Gelesis (US:GLS) led US equity markets on Tuesday, rising 87% higher and closing with a 52 cent share price on news of a new joint activist campaign from holders SSD2 LLC (BomsMaster LLC) and KLP Enterprises LLC. Fintel reports that SSD2 LLC has filed a 13D form...
Comments / 0