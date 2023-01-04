Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry tells ‘GMA’ host Michael Strahan why he calls Prince William his ‘archnemesis’ in his memoir
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Prince Harry will reveal candid details about his highly anticipated memoir, “Spare,” in an upcoming interview with “Good Morning America” host Micheal Strahan. The interview will focus on the growing tension between the Duke of Susse and his family, particularly, with his father King Charles, and his brother Willian, Prince of Wales.
Today’s famous birthdays list for January 7, 2023 includes celebrities Nicolas Cage, Kenny Loggins
Birthday wishes go out to Nicolas Cage, Kenny Loggins and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year older on January 7th and learn an interesting fact about each of them. Top celebrity birthdays on January 7,...
Celine Dion Fans Stormed Rolling Stone's Office After She Was Omitted From Its Greatest Singers List And The Tweets About It Have Me Rolling
No tea, no shade, but this feels like one giant conspiracy because there's no way.
‘Stranger Things’ actor Noah Schnapp comes out as gay
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” has come out as gay. Variety reports the 18-year-old actor and New York native made the announcement on Thursday after posting a video to his TikTok account, where he wrote, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years, and all they said was ‘we know.’”
‘Thirteen Lives’ Production Designer Molly Hughes On Recreating A Treacherous Flooded Cave System
For Thirteen Lives, production designer Molly Hughes was tasked with building a set based on the Tham Luang cave system in Thailand. The challenge was creating a flooded cave system tight enough to be realistic, but large enough to fit the actors and cameras. Directed by Ron Howard, the film is based on the true story of the Thai soccer team trapped in a flooded cave, and the brave volunteer rescue divers who saved them. Although the event was highly documented, there was little documentation of the cave system, so Hughes instead focused on what would work best for the story....
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0