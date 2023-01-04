Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Girls win, boys lose in tournaments
Body In the first round of separate basketball tournaments Thursday, the Ponca City Lady Cats won their opening game while the boys varsity lost its first game. At the Chickasaw Nation East Central Oklahoma Classic at Ada High School, the Lady Cats defeated the Oklahoma City Storm 49-45. They advanced to the semifinal round of the championship bracket and was scheduled to play Ada on Friday night.
Ponca City News
Connie Avery
Connie Avery, 86, long time Ponca City businessman, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Viewing will held Monday, January 9, 2023, from 9:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at Trout Funeral Home in Ponca City. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Trout Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Michael Taylor officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Those unable to attend the Funeral Ceremony, may attend virtually on the Trout Funeral Home website, www. troutfuneralhome.com and click on the live-stream or toolbar icon on the top right corner after 1:45 PM.
Ponca City News
Cowgirls fall to Kansas State in first Big 12 road game of season
Body Jan. 5—When the Oklahoma State women’s basketball made the trip north to play Kansas State on Wednesday night, the Cowgirls were in search of their first Big 12 Conference win of the season. They entered the contest less than a handful of days removed from their Big...
Ponca City News
‘A surreal feeling’: Living out her dream, OU gymnast Jordan Bowers not ready to slow down
Body Jan. 6—Jordan Bowers accomplished a lot in her first season as a collegiate gymnast. Among her lengthy list of accomplishments, Bowers was selected as a three-time All-Big 12 selection (vault, bars, floor), a NCAA firstteam All-American on floor, the Big 12 Floor Champion and the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
Ponca City News
Billy “Bill” Stieber
Billy “Bill” Stieber, 90, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Brother was called to his eternal resting place on January 3, 2023. He entered this world on August 12, 1932, in Meeker, Oklahoma, born to William Rudolph and Hazel Lucille Sanders Stieber of Ponca City. Graveside services will be...
Ponca City News
OU men’s basketball: Jacob Groves playing at career level as Sooners continue Big 12 play
Body Jan. 4—There was one word that came to Porter Moser’s mind when asked about Jacob Groves’ growth this season. “Consistency.” It’s the thing that’s helped Groves carve out a solid role for the Sooners this season. The senior forward began last season as...
Oklahoma Lands Transfer Portal Offensive Line Commitment
The Sooners need help on the offensive line, and brought in one of the best from Miami-Ohio in Caleb Shaffer.
ocolly.com
HTeaO Grand Opening: Texas tea chain comes to Stillwater
HTeaO, a Texas-based company, expanded to Oklahoma and is holds its grand opening of its new location in Stillwater on Friday, on 1004 N. Boomer Rd. HTeaO is known for its wide variety of teas with flavors ranging from mint to mango fresco. Teas can come sweet or unsweet, and any flavors can be combined to create something new. For example, customers can combine coconut tea with almond green tea to create a secret flavor called almond joy. One of the favorites is sweet blueberry green tea because of its strong, sweet blueberry flavor.
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Announces Decision On Next Season
The Sooners quarterback made his highly-anticipated announcement on his future on Thursday.
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
OU Health, Norman Regional planning to open cancer center
OU Health is partnering with Norman Regional to expand cancer care in the state of Oklahoma.
KOCO
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
KTEN.com
Body discovered at Ardmore park
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A body was discovered Thursday at Ardmore Regional Park. Police believe no foul play was involved. The name of the deceased was not released. Authorities said the remains will undergo an autopsy by the medical examiner.
Ponca City News
United Way of Ponca City officially changes name
Body The United Way is very excited to announce that they have officially changed their name from the United Way of Ponca City to the United Way of North Central Oklahoma. Since the formation of the organization in 1938, the role of the United Way has expanded from supporting programs, families, and organizations in Ponca City to supporting programs, initiatives and programs throughout North Central Oklahoma. In the past several years, they have worked to improve education, health & safety, and financial stability not just in Ponca City, but also in Newkirk, Tonkawa, Blackwell, Kildare, Peckham, Kaw City, Shidler, Burbank & Fairfax.
Ponca City News
Raymond Keith Locke
Raymond Keith Locke of Newkirk went to his eternal resting place on December 31, 2002, with his family by his side. He was 83 years of age. Keith was born November 26, 1939, on the John Reeves farm in Kay County to Myrl and Josephine Wiseman Locke. Funeral services will...
Ponca City News
Happenings
FLY-IN BREAKFAST The Ponca City Aviation Booster Club will hold their monthly fly-in breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 7. The breakfast is sponsored by the Ponca City Aviation Foundation, and the club works to try and get people, both young and old, interested in aviation and the airport. The breakfast is...
Ponca City News
Cookshack Expansion Project completed
Body Ponca City, OK - In 2017, Cookshack relocated from an older building on Ash Street to the second Ponca City Development Authority (PCDA) built spec building at 2405 Sykes Blvd. This move allowed for additional manufacturing space and a newer building. As manufacturing and industry accelerated after the pandemic in late 2021, this forwardthinking company saw the need for expanded facilities at their Sykes location. PCDA Trustees agreed and the expansion process began in mid 2022.
Ponca City News
School Board leaders recognized in January
Body Dedicated to public education, school board members across the state are committed to providing every opportunity possible to students in their community. January is School Board Recognition Month, providing local schools and communities the chance to honor Oklahoma’s more than 2,700 elected school board members for their dedication and service.
KOCO
Lone Grove Schools mourns death of high school student involved in December crash
LONE GROVE, Okla. — Lone Grove Schools is mourning the death of a high school student who was involved in a crash in December. "Our school received information from the family today that she has passed away," Lone Grove Schools officials posted to social media. "Please pray for the family, our school and community as we work together to cope with this loss."
Oklahoma County Sheriff updates Deer Creek teacher investigation
In a press conference to clear up information, the Oklahoma County Sherriff said that the Deer Creek School District did not threaten to cancel their contract with OCSO over school resource officers.
