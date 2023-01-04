We’re reviewing all 316 players to have appeared in Houston’s system in 2022, at any level. Juan Santander is a six-foot-two, 180 lb. right-handed catcher from Barquisimeto, VZ. Born on December 9, 2002, he signed with Houston through free agency on July 2, 2019 to a contract that included a $700,000 bonus. Santander reported to the Rookie-Level Florida Coast League after signing, and appeared in 24 games for the FCL Astros. He hit .194 with seven RBI and stole six bases without getting caught.

