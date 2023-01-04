ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

On the Job: County elected officials take Oath of Office

By The Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
The St. Helens Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RN9bT_0k39ftUF00

The four Columbia County officials who were elected in the November General Election are now officially in office.

Columbia County Judge Michael Clarke swore in the four officials Tuesday, Jan. 3 during a ceremony in St. Helens.

Columbia County Commissioner Kellie Jo Smith was elected for her first term to Position 1. A third generation resident of Columbia County, she has more than a decade of public service experience.

Smith is a business owner, school board member, and a previous reserve deputy sheriff. Smith said as a county commissioner, her focus will be connecting communities, economic growth, public safety, creating opportunities for youth, and protecting civil rights and liberties.

"I am grateful to the citizens of Columbia County for giving me this opportunity," Smith said. "I will maintain open lines of communication and continue to foster, support, and advocate for our community and its residents."

Debbie Klug was elected for her first full term as Columbia County Clerk. Appointed as the County Clerk in July 2021, following the passing of longtime clerk Betty Huser, Klug has been a part of the Columbia County Clerk's Office for more than 16 years.

Andrea Jurkiewicz was elected for her first full term as Columbia County Assessor. She originally joined the County Assessor's Office in 2005 and was appointed to the County Assessor's role in July 2021.

Brian Pixley retained his position as Columbia County Sheriff, now servig his second term.

He began his career with the sheriff's office in 2003 and has amassed nearly 20 years of local law enforcement experience. Pixley said he is committed to protecting, serving, and strengthening the community.

"It is truly an honor to serve as Columbia County's Sheriff," Pixley said. "I will continue identifying ways to increase public trust, build goodwill, and ensure that your property and rights are protected."

For more information, contact Columbia County at 503-397-7210.

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

New West Linn mayor is youngest in city’s history

WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) - He’s the new mayor of West Linn and the youngest in the city’s history. Rory Bialostosky, 23, was sworn in Tuesday after the former mayor, Jules Walters, resigned to serve at the state capital. But he’s no stranger to politics. He served as president of the West Linn City Council since being elected into office in 2020 at the age of 20. Since then, he’s established solid relationships with those inside and outside of city hall.
WEST LINN, OR
kptv.com

Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Chronicle

SW Washington Chiropractor Pleads Guilty to Rape

A former Battle Ground chiropractor pleaded guilty Wednesday to rape and indecent liberties charges for having sexual contact with patients. Mark S. LaRue, 70, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to third-degree rape and indecent liberties without forcible compulsion, under the health care provider prong. The indecent liberties charge listed seven victims who were assaulted between 2014 and 2017.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
thereflector.com

Man from Woodland dies following water rescue

A 62-year-old man from Woodland died after he was rescued from the Columbia River near Austin Point following a kayaking accident. At about 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 1, deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the Cowlitz County Marine Patrol, Clark County Fire, Cowlitz District 1, the Cowlitz County Dive and Rescue team and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to a report of a man clinging to his kayak in the river, stated a news release from the sheriff’s office.
WOODLAND, WA
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Deputies Arrest Two Brothers in Alleged Gun Bust

Two brothers are in custody in connection to a December reported theft of firearms in Silver Lake. Elmer Craig Reynolds, Jr., born in 1962, and Richard Reynolds, 56, were in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say they used a reported-stolen computer to track the suspects. According to...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
KXL

Washington County Missing Man May Be Endangered

TIGARD, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a missing and endangered person in unincorporated Washington County near the city of Tigard. Below is the release sent out by the department early Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:09 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Woodland Man Dies After Being Recovered in Columbia River on New Year’s Day

A 62-year-old Woodland man has been declared dead after being rescued from the Columbia River on New Year’s Day during a kayaking fishing accident. Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Troy Brightbill told The Daily News that Michael Larson, 62, of Woodland, has died after he was discovered by first responders holding onto a piling about 700 feet from the shore of Austin Point in Woodland.
WOODLAND, WA
WWEEK

Move Police Officers Off 911 Response to Investigate Car Thefts

Problem: Nobody is dedicated to solving car thefts. Idea: Move police officers off 911 response to conduct investigations. As the size of the Portland police force has dwindled in recent years, it’s had to make cuts. Auto theft unit? Gone in 2006. Traffic division? Eliminated in 2020. Drug stings on hot corners? No one to do them.
PORTLAND, OR
waheagle.com

WSP Sergeant Brad Moon has a horrible, no good, very bad day

According to Sheriff Mark Howie, when the arctic blast gave us freezing rain on December 23, it stranded one deputy at home, and a trooper at the Wahkiakum County Sheriff's Office. Thankfully, according to the sheriff's report, it was a pretty quiet night in Wahkiakum County. Sergeant Brad Moon of...
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA
The St. Helens Chronicle

The St. Helens Chronicle

Columbia County, OR
845
Followers
968
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Helens Chronicle covers local news in the St. Helens and Columbia County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thechronicleonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy