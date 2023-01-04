On the Job: County elected officials take Oath of Office

The four Columbia County officials who were elected in the November General Election are now officially in office.

Columbia County Judge Michael Clarke swore in the four officials Tuesday, Jan. 3 during a ceremony in St. Helens.

Columbia County Commissioner Kellie Jo Smith was elected for her first term to Position 1. A third generation resident of Columbia County, she has more than a decade of public service experience.

Smith is a business owner, school board member, and a previous reserve deputy sheriff. Smith said as a county commissioner, her focus will be connecting communities, economic growth, public safety, creating opportunities for youth, and protecting civil rights and liberties.

"I am grateful to the citizens of Columbia County for giving me this opportunity," Smith said. "I will maintain open lines of communication and continue to foster, support, and advocate for our community and its residents."

Debbie Klug was elected for her first full term as Columbia County Clerk. Appointed as the County Clerk in July 2021, following the passing of longtime clerk Betty Huser, Klug has been a part of the Columbia County Clerk's Office for more than 16 years.

Andrea Jurkiewicz was elected for her first full term as Columbia County Assessor. She originally joined the County Assessor's Office in 2005 and was appointed to the County Assessor's role in July 2021.

Brian Pixley retained his position as Columbia County Sheriff, now servig his second term.

He began his career with the sheriff's office in 2003 and has amassed nearly 20 years of local law enforcement experience. Pixley said he is committed to protecting, serving, and strengthening the community.

"It is truly an honor to serve as Columbia County's Sheriff," Pixley said. "I will continue identifying ways to increase public trust, build goodwill, and ensure that your property and rights are protected."

For more information, contact Columbia County at 503-397-7210.