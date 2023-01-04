ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
dexerto.com

What is TikTok’s ‘why are chickens so funny’ joke? Origin of viral clip

TikTok has become obsessed with the ‘why are chickens so funny’ joke, but what’s it all about? Here’s what you need to know. Hundreds of thousands of videos are posted to TikTok each day, covering pretty much every corner of the internet and interest, but it’s only a select few that go wildly viral.
dexerto.com

ALGS pro quits Apex Legends after abusive messages go public

Sixteen-year-old Apex Legends pro Jaeden ‘Caprah’ Valle has stepped back from competitive play after abusive messages he wrote about fellow pro Nicholas ‘sSikezz‘ Odom were leaked. Talented young Apex Legends pro Caprah will no longer be attending the ALGS Playoffs in London or competing in Split...
dexerto.com

Jake Paul confirms he sent Tommy Fury $2.5 million fight contract

YouTube star turned-boxer Jake Paul has seemingly confirmed reports of a whopping $2.5 million fight offer for Tommy Fury to step in the ring with him. The tale of Paul vs Fury appears to have a new chapter. While the two have been linked to fight on multiple occasions and constantly bicker online, it now seems an exact dollar amount for the highly-anticipated bout has spilled out online.
dexerto.com

GTA 6 fans convinced Rockstar is trolling them with “hopeful promise” for 2023

GTA 6 fans are skeptical regarding Rockstar’s recent promotional blog teasing the game’s release is trolling the community with false hope. GTA 6 has been development for what seems like an eternity with no clear end in sight. Players have eagerly waiting, sipping up any leaks and news regarding the brand new entry to the franchise.
dexerto.com

Fortnite reportedly hosting The Kid Laroi concert collab this month

According to a new report, Epic Games is working with The Kid Laroi on a Fortnite concert set to go live this January. Fortnite’s live events have become must-experience moments for millions around the globe. On a select few occasions, such events have even included concerts from some of today’s hottest artists.
dexerto.com

Valkyrae explains why she blocked “like a million” of her viewers live on YouTube

YouTube streaming star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has explained why she handed out a lot of bans to viewers while she was watching a true crime documentary. Valkyrae is one of the biggest streamers on YouTube, boasting an enormous fanbase. Naturally, that translates to a lot of active participants in the chat.

