If you happened to receive a Best Buy gift card this holiday season that’s currently burning a hole in your pocket, worry not. There are some excellent post-holiday Best Buy laptop deals happening at the moment, not the least of which is on the ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook, which is over 50% off. Originally priced at $389, you can bring one home for only $189, saving you a cool $200. When you consider the size of the display, this is perhaps one of the most enticing of all of the Chromebook deals going on right now.

9 DAYS AGO