Digital Trends
This ASUS Chromebook is over 50% off for a limited time
If you happened to receive a Best Buy gift card this holiday season that’s currently burning a hole in your pocket, worry not. There are some excellent post-holiday Best Buy laptop deals happening at the moment, not the least of which is on the ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook, which is over 50% off. Originally priced at $389, you can bring one home for only $189, saving you a cool $200. When you consider the size of the display, this is perhaps one of the most enticing of all of the Chromebook deals going on right now.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: 49-inch QD OLED monitor with 240 Hz refresh rate
The latest Odyssey Neo G9 may caught the most attention with its cavernous display and high peak brightness, but Samsung has also introduced a second ultra-wide gaming monitor during CES 2023. As the image above demonstrates, that monitor is the Odyssey OLED G9, another 49-inch curved entry in the Odyssey series. While the Odyssey OLED G9 shares its panel size with the outgoing Odyssey Neo G9, it has a trick behind its ultra-wide exterior that even the new Odyssey Neo G9 lacks.
dexerto.com
Razer announces Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar with new head-tracking AI
Razer has just announced their new Leviathan V2 Pro soundbar, which features head-tracking AI for the best possible listening experience they can offer. CES 2023 is underway, and Razer is the latest company to announce a variety of new products for gamers around the world. One of those products is...
dexerto.com
AMD announces brand-new Zen 4 CPUs, and they could be faster than Intel
AMD’s struggling Zen 4 desktop CPUs are getting a brand-new refresh. With brand-new high-end “3D” variants, in addition to low-end models. Its high-end offerings could be up to 24% faster than Intel’s current flagship. AMD’s Zen 4 CPUs have not had the greatest reception in the...
dexerto.com
Razer Blade laptop lineup unveiled at CES 2023: New 16 & 18-inch models & more
Today at CES 2023 Razer announced their slate of brand-new Blade gaming laptops, for the first time in 16 and 18-inch variants, powered by the latest Nvidia architecture. Razer, most well-known for its stellar gaming peripherals also makes incredibly powerful (and expensive) gaming laptops. At CES 2023, they finally announced their brand-new models for the year, and this time around, they’ve been shaken up quite a bit.
TechRadar
Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023
CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
dexerto.com
Zowie announces EC-CW wireless esports gaming mice, but it’ll cost you
Zowie, known for its esports-focused gaming hardware announced the EC-CW gaming mice. The new mouse is also wireless, and comes in three sizes, starting at $149.99 and shipping as early as March 2023. Among the huge number of announcements we’ve been seeing at CES this year, one of the biggest...
Digital Trends
This powerful Lenovo laptop is over $2,000 off — no kidding!
With the new semester right around the corner, student laptop deals are ripe for the picking. Today you can get the second generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for just $1,173 when you buy directly from Lenovo. While this doesn’t necessarily bring the price into the range of the best budget laptops, it is a very impressive savings of almost $2,200, as the super capable laptop would regularly cost $3,349 with the hardware this one has. Free shipping is included, and further discounts are available for students and teachers.
Intel announces fast and efficient new computer chips
Leading computer processing manufacturer Intel announced a bevy of new chips it is adding to its fleet, including those for high-performance activities and lightweight processors that focus on efficiency.
TechRadar
Samsung shows off two new curved monitors at CES 2023 and we’re obsessed
CES is the holy grail of new, funky, and fresh technology and this year Samsung has graced the Las Vegas event with some new curved monitors. Curved displays are increasingly popular for gamers, professionals, and creatives alike, so the new additions to their monitor range are welcome. We got to...
MSI reveals an army of laptops, monitors, PC components, and more at CES 2023
MSI's products cover practically the entirety of the PC and PC gaming industry, and its latest horde of products announced during CES 2023 continues that trend.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo presents the ThinkPhone by Motorola - inspired by ThinkPad laptops
Smartphones have turned the B2B market for phones upside down within the last decade. Together, Android and iOS phones have ended the era of specialized business smartphones, an era exemplified by Research in Motion (RIM) and the Blackberry brand. Smartphones for enterprise usage are just the regular consumer smartphone models by this point.
dexerto.com
The Witcher 3 DLSS 3 mod gives ray tracing a huge performance boost
With the new The Witcher 3 Next Generation update now released, a modder has done some digging to unlock better Nvidia DLSS 3.0 features. A Witcher 3 mod has been released on Nexus Mods, which unlocks Nvidia’s new frame generation technology. The Witcher 3’s newest update brought with it upgraded visuals, as well as ray tracing and supersampling.
Android Headlines
Lenovo announces a beastly 14.5-inch tablet at CES
We all thought that Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was a large slate at 14 inches, but Lenovo might have just taken the cake. The company has its line of Lenovo Tab tablets, and they’re a proper competition for the iPads and Galaxy Tabs of the world. At CES, the company just unveiled its new Lenovo Tab Extreme, and it’s a beast of a tablet.
IGN
CES 2023: AMD Announces Ryzen 7000 Mobile Processors Codenamed Dragon Range, Phoenix With Up to RDNA 3 and More; All You Need to Know
At CES 2023, AMD unveiled its latest generation of mobile processors. Dubbed the 7000 series processors for mobile, the company aims to deliver more power with these new CPUs for people on the go. AMD has showcased five series of processors that tackle various needs of users. From gamers to...
The Galaxy A14 5G is the first new Samsung phone of 2023, starting at just $199
Samsung launches the Galaxy A14 5G, an affordable Android phone with a 90Hz FHD+ display, a long-lasting battery, and multi-year software commitment.
dexerto.com
Razer Project Carol revealed: A head cushion with a surround sound, haptic twist
CES 2023 has seen a lot of concepts get shown off, and Razer is no different. “Project Carol” is a concept headrest with speakers built-in. Gaming furniture, it’s a massive part of the current industry. From desks, chairs, and a whole variety of different gizmos, it shows no signs of slowing down.
TechRadar
I tried Lenovo’s dual-screen OLED laptop, and it’s what the folding laptops should have been
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is one of the few dual screen laptops that really seem to work like they should, but the price point might be too much for many. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is making quite a splash here at CES 2023, and it's pretty easy to see why.
Best of CES 2023: Tech to Look Forward To
We name the best PC hardware and technologies we saw at this year’s show.
hypebeast.com
Intel's Core i9-13980HX Is the World's Fastest Mobile Processor
Intel has just unveiled the world’s fastest mobile processor at this year’s CES. The new 13th-gen Intel Core mobile processors are set for over 300 laptop designs and see the first 24-core processor (8 Performance-cores, 16 Efficient-cores) for a laptop. Led by the flagship Intel Core i9-13980HX, the...
