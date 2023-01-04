Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and talking to his family and team
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday night game, is now breathing on his own and talking with his family and team, the Bills said Friday. He also communicated with his teammates and coaches via video. Physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,...
Damar Hamlin shows 'substantial improvement' in the past 24 hours, physicians say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday game, has shown "substantial" and "remarkable" improvement in the past 24 hours, according to his physicians and team. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears neurologically intact," the Buffalo Bills said, citing doctors at...
The on-field medical team that treated Buffalo's Damar Hamlin is being praised
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition after he collapsed during a game earlier this week. The team said he has shown some improvement. We have an update this morning on the condition of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who you may recall suffered cardiac arrest during a televised NFL game this week. The Bills say that Hamlin is showing signs of improvement, although he remains hospitalized in critical condition. Many people are praising the medical personnel who treated him in the moments after he collapsed. Here's NPR's Tom Goldman.
