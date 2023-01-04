ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
The on-field medical team that treated Buffalo's Damar Hamlin is being praised

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition after he collapsed during a game earlier this week. The team said he has shown some improvement. We have an update this morning on the condition of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who you may recall suffered cardiac arrest during a televised NFL game this week. The Bills say that Hamlin is showing signs of improvement, although he remains hospitalized in critical condition. Many people are praising the medical personnel who treated him in the moments after he collapsed. Here's NPR's Tom Goldman.
