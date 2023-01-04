ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Ex WWE Superstar Wants $1 Million For Royal Rumble Appearance

WWE is going through a lot of changes and those aren’t stopping any time soon. It seems that one former WWE Superstar isn’t game to come back unless a ton of money is involved. The Royal Rumble is set to go down on January 28th, and fans can’t...
FTR Paid Referee To Bleed During Dog Dollar Match

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have established themselves as one of the greatest tag teams in the last decade. Their time in professional wrestling has been nothing short of legendary. They went through war at ROH Final Battle, where Harwood suffered the most physically. This includes an instance where the referee was busted open. In fact, FTR even paid the referee.
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Cora Jade Dishes Out Shady Comment Backstage At WWE NXT Event

Cora Jade worked hard to become a top star in the NXT women’s division as she paved her own path in the company. Jade has been part of many top feuds throughout her run in NXT, and fans certainly love seeing her compete every week. That being said, Jade was recently called out for her recent comments online. Now it seems Jade herself has dished out a shady comment backstage at an NXT event.
AEW Doctor Didn’t Want Dax Harwood Working Too Soon Due To Broken Hip Bone

Dax Harwood is one of the most experienced tag team wrestlers of his generation. At ROH Final Battle, he went through a wild match, where he suffered a lot physically in that FTR vs Briscoes dog collar match. With that being said, the bump was so intense that even AEW doctors recommended he stay off the ring for a while.
Vince McMahon Allegedly Disliked All WWE Talent He Fired During The Pandemic

Vince McMahon was the Chairman of WWE for several years, and he overlooked everything that went on in the company. This included making decisions as to which saw many WWE Superstars released. The pandemic saw many talent getting released, and now it seems Vince McMahon didn’t like any of the talent he released during that time.
WWE Going The Extra Mile To Keep Uncle Howdy’s Identity A Secret

WWE brought back Bray Wyatt during Vince McMahon’s absence, but this was something that Mr. McMahon was working on prior to his short-lived retirement. Uncle Howdy is now in the mix, but his identity is being kept a closely-guarded secret. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that Uncle Howdy’s...

