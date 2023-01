Look through budget-friendly homes for first home buyers and flippers. Very nice 2 BR, 1 Bath Ranch in quiet small town. Nicely remodeled, everything on one level, GFA heat, central AC, new flooring and paint. Large kitchen w/ lots of cabinets. Large full bathroom, big bedrooms, 2 entry closets, open living, dining, kitchen area. Oversized 1 car attached garage w/ storage above, 2 decks (one covered), large yard, awesome view of the Loess Hills. Don't miss this one!

WOODBINE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO