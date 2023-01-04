Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Highest ice skating rink in NYC to open in Hudson Yards
For a limited time, New Yorkers can soon glide above it all. The loftiest winter blading spot in town is slated to open more than 1,100 feet above ground this coming week. It will all be happening over at Manhattan’s Hudson Yards development, where — yes — the highest skating rink in New York City will allow patrons to drift over a 1,024-square-foot rink from Jan. 10 to March 14.
lacademie.com
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023
With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Architect Scott Johnson buys Harlem pad for $3.16M
Famed architect Scott Johnson, founding design partner of LA-based firm Johnson Fain, and his wife, Dr. Margaret Bates, have bought a ninth-floor unit at 145 Central Park North in Harlem. The three-bedroom, two-bath spread, which comes with picturesque views of the park and a private balcony, was asking $3.44 million....
Extra Extra: An East Hampton man called the cops to report a plastic bag he found in his yard
Because how'd it get there, huh, here are your end-of-day links: Three Kings Day Parade, New York Rangers goalie is good, House Republicans dress badly, and more. [ more › ]
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul undertake effort to replace elevators for 34,000 NYCHA residents
Officials say 335 elevators will be replaced across 20 developments, including at the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn where 70 elevators will be replaced, the most for any single development.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Cottage-like NYC penthouse lists for $2.5M
Live high above the rat race in this twee little slice of country in the heart of New York City. Indeed, a Wes Anderson-worthy dwelling on top of a luxury Manhattan building has hit the market for $2.5 million. From the outside, Madison Parq looks like the stock image of...
bkreader.com
NYC COVID Rates Top 30% in Spots as XBB Variant Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now
COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern . The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data....
Al Sharpton, prominent NYC leaders gather at Harlem 'Public Safety Summit'
A major summit, organized by Rev. Al Sharpton, is underway at the National Action Network in an effort to fight crime in New York City.
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In Brooklyn
In the United States, there are around 175 Urban Air Adventure Park indoor entertainment parks. However, until New Year's Eve, New York City did not have one. Kids Playing and Adults Wondering.Photo bynrdonUnsplash.
New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license
The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
Stuy Town-Peter Cooper Village tenants group win lawsuit securing rent regulation for their units
Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village in Manhattan. Blackstone Group has sought to rent the units for market rate because it no longer participated in the J-51 tax break program. [ more › ]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A new steak speakeasy just opened in the West Village
Back in 2019, Steven Kay, the owner of Mel’s Burger Bar started thinking about converting an underutilized space inside the Upper East Side location of his burger chain into a speakeasy. At the same time, Kay began experimenting with sous vide cooking, the French culinary process that involves vacuum-sealing foods in bags that are then cooked inside water baths at very precise temperatures.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
MatchesFashion founders find buyer for $25M NYC townhouse
British fashion moguls Tom and Ruth Chapman, co-founders of clothing retailer MatchesFashion, are in contract to sell their $25 million West Village townhouse, Gimme Shelter has learned. The stunning five-bedroom, 4½-bath home at 252 W. 12th St. first hit the market for that price last July. The deal comes...
pix11.com
Taxicab drivers rush to help fellow driver being attacked
Police say it is not unusual for cab drivers to get swindled by non-paying patrons, but Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith says one rider went even further by deciding to forcibly take the wheel. Taxicab drivers rush to help fellow driver being …. Police say it is not...
The People (Bragg) vs. Dolan: The Manhattan District Attorney is on the case of the MSG bully
We are glad that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reads the Daily News. That allowed him to see our Monday editorial calling for him to investigate if Jim Dolan, owner of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater, is in violation of state Civil Rights Law §40-b, entitled: “Wrongful refusal of admission to and ejection from places of public entertainment and ...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Why Ubers are striking all day long in NYC today
Uber drivers in New York City are striking until 11:59pm tonight to protest the Taxi and Limousine Commission’s (TLC) decision to block a scheduled pay raise and fare hike that was officially approved a few months ago. Protestors have also asked users to turn off the app in solidarity...
brownstoner.com
Lawsuits Accuse Brooklyn-Based BK Lobster Chain of Fraud, Wage Theft, Unpaid Rent
This article was reported and published in a partnership between Brooklyn Paper and THE CITY. BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.
bkreader.com
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life
Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
NBC New York
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
Comments / 0