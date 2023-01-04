ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest ice skating rink in NYC to open in Hudson Yards

For a limited time, New Yorkers can soon glide above it all. The loftiest winter blading spot in town is slated to open more than 1,100 feet above ground this coming week. It will all be happening over at Manhattan’s Hudson Yards development, where — yes — the highest skating rink in New York City will allow patrons to drift over a 1,024-square-foot rink from Jan. 10 to March 14.
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants In New York City To Try In 2023

With the appearance of a complicated watery system, it is ideal for the best waterfront restaurants in New York City to thrive. Lakes, ponds, or rivers such as the Hudson River and the East River are much better places with first-class restaurants. It could be a fantastic experience to savor...
Architect Scott Johnson buys Harlem pad for $3.16M

Famed architect Scott Johnson, founding design partner of LA-based firm Johnson Fain, and his wife, Dr. Margaret Bates, have bought a ninth-floor unit at 145 Central Park North in Harlem. The three-bedroom, two-bath spread, which comes with picturesque views of the park and a private balcony, was asking $3.44 million....
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings

Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
Cottage-like NYC penthouse lists for $2.5M

Live high above the rat race in this twee little slice of country in the heart of New York City. Indeed, a Wes Anderson-worthy dwelling on top of a luxury Manhattan building has hit the market for $2.5 million. From the outside, Madison Parq looks like the stock image of...
New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license

The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
A new steak speakeasy just opened in the West Village

Back in 2019, Steven Kay, the owner of Mel’s Burger Bar started thinking about converting an underutilized space inside the Upper East Side location of his burger chain into a speakeasy. At the same time, Kay began experimenting with sous vide cooking, the French culinary process that involves vacuum-sealing foods in bags that are then cooked inside water baths at very precise temperatures.
MatchesFashion founders find buyer for $25M NYC townhouse

British fashion moguls Tom and Ruth Chapman, co-founders of clothing retailer MatchesFashion, are in contract to sell their $25 million West Village townhouse, Gimme Shelter has learned. The stunning five-bedroom, 4½-bath home at 252 W. 12th St. first hit the market for that price last July. The deal comes...
Taxicab drivers rush to help fellow driver being attacked

Police say it is not unusual for cab drivers to get swindled by non-paying patrons, but Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith says one rider went even further by deciding to forcibly take the wheel. Taxicab drivers rush to help fellow driver being …. Police say it is not...
The People (Bragg) vs. Dolan: The Manhattan District Attorney is on the case of the MSG bully

We are glad that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reads the Daily News. That allowed him to see our Monday editorial calling for him to investigate if Jim Dolan, owner of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater, is in violation of state Civil Rights Law §40-b, entitled: “Wrongful refusal of admission to and ejection from places of public entertainment and ...
Why Ubers are striking all day long in NYC today

Uber drivers in New York City are striking until 11:59pm tonight to protest the Taxi and Limousine Commission’s (TLC) decision to block a scheduled pay raise and fare hike that was officially approved a few months ago. Protestors have also asked users to turn off the app in solidarity...
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life

Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
