For a limited time, New Yorkers can soon glide above it all. The loftiest winter blading spot in town is slated to open more than 1,100 feet above ground this coming week. It will all be happening over at Manhattan’s Hudson Yards development, where — yes — the highest skating rink in New York City will allow patrons to drift over a 1,024-square-foot rink from Jan. 10 to March 14.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO