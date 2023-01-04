ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A new steak speakeasy just opened in the West Village

Back in 2019, Steven Kay, the owner of Mel’s Burger Bar started thinking about converting an underutilized space inside the Upper East Side location of his burger chain into a speakeasy. At the same time, Kay began experimenting with sous vide cooking, the French culinary process that involves vacuum-sealing foods in bags that are then cooked inside water baths at very precise temperatures.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Highest ice skating rink in NYC to open in Hudson Yards

For a limited time, New Yorkers can soon glide above it all. The loftiest winter blading spot in town is slated to open more than 1,100 feet above ground this coming week. It will all be happening over at Manhattan’s Hudson Yards development, where — yes — the highest skating rink in New York City will allow patrons to drift over a 1,024-square-foot rink from Jan. 10 to March 14.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC apartment that looks stuck in the 1960s lists for $1.79M

House hunters nostalgic for a bygone era of Manhattan might find it in this heavily wood-paneled apartment. A stuck-in-time home has hit the market in the Greenwich Village. The unit — a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 60 W. 13th St. — is listed for $1.79 million with Corcoran’s Fred Cargian.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Architect Scott Johnson buys Harlem pad for $3.16M

Famed architect Scott Johnson, founding design partner of LA-based firm Johnson Fain, and his wife, Dr. Margaret Bates, have bought a ninth-floor unit at 145 Central Park North in Harlem. The three-bedroom, two-bath spread, which comes with picturesque views of the park and a private balcony, was asking $3.44 million....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Cottage-like NYC penthouse lists for $2.5M

Live high above the rat race in this twee little slice of country in the heart of New York City. Indeed, a Wes Anderson-worthy dwelling on top of a luxury Manhattan building has hit the market for $2.5 million. From the outside, Madison Parq looks like the stock image of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Prolific playwright Adrienne Kennedy on making her Broadway debut at 91 years old

Interviewing Adrienne Kennedy, the 91-year-old playwright behind the unsettling new Broadway production Ohio State Murders, is a bit like paying homage to what makes New York City unique. Throughout our conversation, in fact, the prolific writer constantly flips the traditional journalist-and-subject relationship on its head by turning me into the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

East Harlem woman found stabbed to death in kitchen near her home

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found stabbed in East Harlem on Thursday morning. Authorities say that at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 5, officers from the 23rd Precinct...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Subway creep cuffed for attempted Upper West Side rape

Midtown cops cuffed Wednesday the man accused of attempting to rape a straphanger on the Upper West Side train last week. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Midtown cops cuffed on Wednesday the alleged subway creep who tried...
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Why Ubers are striking all day long in NYC today

Uber drivers in New York City are striking until 11:59pm tonight to protest the Taxi and Limousine Commission’s (TLC) decision to block a scheduled pay raise and fare hike that was officially approved a few months ago. Protestors have also asked users to turn off the app in solidarity...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

War on Crime | December felonies dropped 11.6% as mayor, NYPD see real progress in making NYC safer

Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, and top NYPD brass looked back Thursday at crime stats from 2022 and reveled in a major December crime decrease. Police officials revealed that overall crime decreased in December by 11.6% when compared to that same month last year. Major transgressions such as murder also took a staggering hit that month, decreasing by 26.1%. Grand larceny followed suit, dropping by 25.9% while rape fell by 11.5% and burglary dropped by 10.2%. Lastly, robbery trickled down by 8.3%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Mulchfest 2023 — a time to repurpose our holiday trees

With the unseasonably warm days after New Years, the scent from the growing mound of Balsam and Frazier fir trees, former X-mas trees, fills the air in Washington Square Park, just east of the arch. “Drop Your Tree Here” announces a nearby banner. It’s Mulchfest 2023 where all those evergreens...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

The Republic of Serbia spends $8M for NYC townhouse

The Republic of Serbia has bought a new home for its Permanent Mission to the United Nations — in a Murray Hill townhouse designed by McKim, Mead & White that was formerly home to the Collectors Club, a stamp lover’s paradise. It’s not quite “The Crying of Lot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

