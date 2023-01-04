Read full article on original website
A new steak speakeasy just opened in the West Village
Back in 2019, Steven Kay, the owner of Mel’s Burger Bar started thinking about converting an underutilized space inside the Upper East Side location of his burger chain into a speakeasy. At the same time, Kay began experimenting with sous vide cooking, the French culinary process that involves vacuum-sealing foods in bags that are then cooked inside water baths at very precise temperatures.
Highest ice skating rink in NYC to open in Hudson Yards
For a limited time, New Yorkers can soon glide above it all. The loftiest winter blading spot in town is slated to open more than 1,100 feet above ground this coming week. It will all be happening over at Manhattan’s Hudson Yards development, where — yes — the highest skating rink in New York City will allow patrons to drift over a 1,024-square-foot rink from Jan. 10 to March 14.
NYC apartment that looks stuck in the 1960s lists for $1.79M
House hunters nostalgic for a bygone era of Manhattan might find it in this heavily wood-paneled apartment. A stuck-in-time home has hit the market in the Greenwich Village. The unit — a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 60 W. 13th St. — is listed for $1.79 million with Corcoran’s Fred Cargian.
Harlem altercation leaves man slashed outside restaurant on New Year’s Eve: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is looking for a man who slashed his victim during an argument outside of a Harlem restaurant on New Year’s Eve. Police say that at 12:06 a.m. on Dec....
Architect Scott Johnson buys Harlem pad for $3.16M
Famed architect Scott Johnson, founding design partner of LA-based firm Johnson Fain, and his wife, Dr. Margaret Bates, have bought a ninth-floor unit at 145 Central Park North in Harlem. The three-bedroom, two-bath spread, which comes with picturesque views of the park and a private balcony, was asking $3.44 million....
Cottage-like NYC penthouse lists for $2.5M
Live high above the rat race in this twee little slice of country in the heart of New York City. Indeed, a Wes Anderson-worthy dwelling on top of a luxury Manhattan building has hit the market for $2.5 million. From the outside, Madison Parq looks like the stock image of...
Doing it her way: Lower East Side’s Puma Perl asserts herself with her music and poetry
Once you’ve heard Puma Perl read her poems, solo or accompanied by live musicians, you can’t help but hear that voice in your head as you read her work on the printed page. It’s a voice as distinctive as her poetry, born in Brooklyn and nourished on the...
Prolific playwright Adrienne Kennedy on making her Broadway debut at 91 years old
Interviewing Adrienne Kennedy, the 91-year-old playwright behind the unsettling new Broadway production Ohio State Murders, is a bit like paying homage to what makes New York City unique. Throughout our conversation, in fact, the prolific writer constantly flips the traditional journalist-and-subject relationship on its head by turning me into the...
East Harlem woman found stabbed to death in kitchen near her home
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found stabbed in East Harlem on Thursday morning. Authorities say that at 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 5, officers from the 23rd Precinct...
Subway creep cuffed for attempted Upper West Side rape
Midtown cops cuffed Wednesday the man accused of attempting to rape a straphanger on the Upper West Side train last week. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Midtown cops cuffed on Wednesday the alleged subway creep who tried...
Why Ubers are striking all day long in NYC today
Uber drivers in New York City are striking until 11:59pm tonight to protest the Taxi and Limousine Commission’s (TLC) decision to block a scheduled pay raise and fare hike that was officially approved a few months ago. Protestors have also asked users to turn off the app in solidarity...
War on Crime | December felonies dropped 11.6% as mayor, NYPD see real progress in making NYC safer
Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, and top NYPD brass looked back Thursday at crime stats from 2022 and reveled in a major December crime decrease. Police officials revealed that overall crime decreased in December by 11.6% when compared to that same month last year. Major transgressions such as murder also took a staggering hit that month, decreasing by 26.1%. Grand larceny followed suit, dropping by 25.9% while rape fell by 11.5% and burglary dropped by 10.2%. Lastly, robbery trickled down by 8.3%.
Mulchfest 2023 — a time to repurpose our holiday trees
With the unseasonably warm days after New Years, the scent from the growing mound of Balsam and Frazier fir trees, former X-mas trees, fills the air in Washington Square Park, just east of the arch. “Drop Your Tree Here” announces a nearby banner. It’s Mulchfest 2023 where all those evergreens...
‘Uncle Junior’s’ real-life ‘Sopranos’ home hits the market in Jersey
Here’s an offer you can’t refuse. A New Jersey house that served as the on-screen home of “The Sopranos” mob boss “Uncle Junior” has reportedly hit the market — and it comes with a killer price. The four-bedroom home in Newark’s upscale Forest...
The Republic of Serbia spends $8M for NYC townhouse
The Republic of Serbia has bought a new home for its Permanent Mission to the United Nations — in a Murray Hill townhouse designed by McKim, Mead & White that was formerly home to the Collectors Club, a stamp lover’s paradise. It’s not quite “The Crying of Lot...
