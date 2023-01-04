Read full article on original website
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Bossier’s East Bank District to Let the Good Times Roll for Mardi Gras
The East Bank District in Bossier City is ready to let the good times roll with their 2023 Mardi Gras Market and Parade!. Bossier's East Bank District is my pick when it comes to places to hang out locally. It has tons of entertainment options, plenty of parking and lighting, and best of all, I feel safe walking to my car at night. So, when you combine one of my favorite places to party with my favorite season of the year, you've got my attention!
Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023
Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
Kickoff Mardi Gras in NWLA at the Annual 12th Night Celebration
I don't know about you, but I'm ready to kick off the 2023 Mardi Gras season and let the good times roll here in Shreveport-Bossier!. This year's 12th Night celebration will be hosted by the Krewe of Gemini Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at Phoenix 2.0 in downtown Shreveport starting at 7 pm. This party is a favorite of revelers in the Ark-La-Tex... which just might have something to do with it featuring an open bar. If having bottomless drink cups isn't enough to entice you, how about music from The Wonderfuls? They're a cover band out of Dallas and they're a ton of fun. I definitely plan on hitting the dance floor.
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
Here are the Best King Cake Options According to Shreveport
While People All Over America are Coming up With New Year Resolutions, Louisiana is Getting Ready for King Cake. If eating clean was something you were going to work on in 2023, just leave Louisiana now. King Cake Season Has Arrived in Shreveport-Bossier. It won't be long until we all...
Five Murder Movies Tied To The Ark-La-Tex
We've all heard the phrase "Based on a true story", it's one of the best marketing tools that movie studios can use. Most of the time the theme is used in horror and thriller movies, and not romantic comedies, because it just works better. Now when those "true stories" happened...
Send a Free Valentine Card to a Kid at St. Jude’s Hospital
Have you wanted to do something sweet for someone on Valentine's Day? I was scrolling through my Facebook and saw that my friend Baelyn posted a link to send a virtual Valentine to children at St. Jude's Hospital. She said "It just takes a sec to fill out ❤️" So I clicked on the link and instantly fell in love with what they were doing.
What’s Epiphany and Why is it Important to Louisiana, Mardi Gras?
Epiphany is a Christian holiday celebrated annually on January 6th, but what is it all about, and what does it have to do with Mardi Gras?. According to Metro, Epiphany marks the official end of Christmas and the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. Metro also says that 'while the Catholic Church marks the Epiphany for one day, many protestants mark ‘the season of the Epiphany’ from January 6 up until Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.'
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
KSLA
Shreveport citizens disagree with school zone speeding tickets
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many drivers in Shreveport are displeased by the cameras in school zones because they feel that they’ve unjustly received speeding tickets. School zones are being enforced with photo speed enforcement cameras in, but citizens have concerns and questions about the technology. LaDerrick Simpson-Lewis is one...
KSLA
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier bees
BOSSIER CITY, La. (WVUE) - What started out as a 4-H project some 30 years ago has grown into a massive business for Bossier City’s Billy Hummer. His bee colonies, buzzing directly under the flight path of B-52s landing at Barksdale Air Force Base, produce 50,000 pounds of honey each year. Fitting, as the honey bee is Louisiana’s official state insect. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
caddoda.com
From the Desk of the DA: December 2022 Report
The close of one year and the start of the next provides an opportunity to look back, not only to December but the full expanse of the year just ending. Throughout 2022, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office did not rest on its laurels. Our attorneys and supporting staff members have been aggressively prosecuting criminals in record numbers.
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
KTBS
Springhill gets Little Free Pantry
SPRINGHILL, La. – This north Webster Parish city has become the latest in the state to have its own Little Free Pantry. Supporters joined for a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning at 400 N. Giles St. at the Springhill Chamber of Commerce, where the free-standing pantry has been set up for those in need to access.
John Wayne slept here: when Hollywood came to North Louisiana
This is the tale of a special guest, one of the most recognizable men in America, one of the last people you'd expect to spend the night in simple, no-frills accommodations in Homer, Louisiana in 1958.
KSLA
Shreveport church to host Bible Study Conference 2023
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Bible ministries with members all over the country will soon be headed to Shreveport. G & W Ministries is hosting a Bible Study Conference along with area church Mary Springhill AME. Host Wanda Holmes and Speaker Isiah Anderson sat down with KSLA on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to discuss the upcoming event.
What’s On Wish List for Shreveport in 2023?
You are beginning a new year with some new dreams and goals. Our community is also kicking off the new year with a new Mayor who has hopes of bringing us all together. We will have to wait to see how much success Mayor Tom Arceneaux has with that. I’m...
KTBS
Be aware of fake check scam in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new year, but plenty of old crooks trying to scam you out of your money. The holidays have just passed and many are thinking about how they are going to pay for all those Christmas gifts charged to a credit card. The bad guys know...
sbmag.net
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux: A New Path Forward
“This is not about me. This is about the people of Shreveport you know. We have tonight looked beyond historical barriers and distinctions. We have a new future in the city of Shreveport. It will look different than it has looked in the past and that new future means that everyone has a seat at the table. It means that we build consensus, and it means that we will move forward together…This was not about winning an election. It never has been about winning an election. Winning an election is simply the first step that we have to take to get on with the work of making our city the great city that it can be. We can build a common future, a future that all of us can enjoy and appreciate and we can have a city that all of us can be proud to say, “I LOVE SHREVEPORT!”
