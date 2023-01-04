Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) and Lamb Weston (LW) Stock After Impressive Earnings?
Conagra Brands CAG and Lamb Weston LW crushed their fiscal second-quarter earnings expectations yesterday. With both Conagra and Lamb Weston stocks recently hitting their 52-week highs, let’s see if it’s time to buy and ride the momentum after their impressive quarters. Overview & Q2 Reports. Lamb Weston’s impressive...
Is Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers may want to consider taking a look at Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX). SLMCX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. SLMCX finds itself...
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
Suze Orman Likes These Types of Stocks. Should You Buy Them?
Building an investment portfolio is really a work in progress. And when you're first starting out as an investor, the idea can seem daunting. When you put money into stocks, you're not guaranteed they'll gain value over time. But that's obviously the hope -- otherwise, what would be the point of investing?
Realty Income Corp. (O) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Realty Income Corp. (O) closed at $64.08, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment...
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A common expression in the investing community is that money never sleeps. That is especially true with blue-chip, dividend-paying stocks. With impressive brands and operations around the world, there are many businesses that are constantly making money with every passing minute. As a dividend investor, it is my job to...
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) closed at $33.26, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
EPR Properties Passes Through 9% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $3.3), with the stock changing hands as low as $36.20 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
1 Warren Buffett Stock Down 27% to Buy in 2023
It's no secret that Warren Buffett's biggest holding through Berkshire Hathaway is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The tech giant's stock now represents 36.3% of the value in the conglomerate's equity portfolio. And while he was not the investment manager responsible for making Berkshire's initial foray into Apple, it certainly meets many of his well-known criteria for companies worthy of investment, such as a focus on quality and strong brand loyalty.
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $14.73, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Heading into...
Why Shares of STAAR Surgical Jumped 23.7% This Week
Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) rose 23.7% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock has fallen more than 27% over the past 12 months. So what. STAAR makes and sells foldable implantable lenses for the eye, along with their delivery systems, eliminating the...
Equinor (EQNR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Equinor (EQNR) closed at $31.86, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas...
MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.81%...
NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
NextEra Energy (NEE) closed the most recent trading day at $83.65, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the parent company of...
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.61, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cloud-based...
EWJ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.54, changing hands as high as $54.83 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
