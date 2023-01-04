Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
Gelesis Stock Gets An 87% Boost On Activist Campaign From KLP Enterprises (SSD2 LLC)
Weight loss biotech Gelesis (US:GLS) led US equity markets on Tuesday, rising 87% higher and closing with a 52 cent share price on news of a new joint activist campaign from holders SSD2 LLC (BomsMaster LLC) and KLP Enterprises LLC. Fintel reports that SSD2 LLC has filed a 13D form...
Is Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers may want to consider taking a look at Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX). SLMCX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. SLMCX finds itself...
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Why Shares of STAAR Surgical Jumped 23.7% This Week
Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) rose 23.7% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock has fallen more than 27% over the past 12 months. So what. STAAR makes and sells foldable implantable lenses for the eye, along with their delivery systems, eliminating the...
SPYD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.89, changing hands as high as $41.09 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EMLP
In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ETF (Symbol: EMLP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.00, changing hands as high as $27.03 per share. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
EWA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares MSCI Australia ETF (Symbol: EWA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.68, changing hands as high as $23.00 per share. iShares MSCI Australia shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023
If you're looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains quickly, it's hard to do any better than the biotechnology industry. Hardly a week goes by without at least one biotech stock shooting higher or tumbling lower in response to exciting news about experimental treatments. In 2023, all three of...
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
6 ETF Predictions for 2023
Wall Street had a shaky start to 2023 after the S&P 500’s worst year since 2008. As inflation continued to ride northward, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates seven times throughout the year, sending stocks and bonds both into a tailspin. Tech shares were in even worse shape. No wonder investors are looking for ETF investment ideas for 2023. For them, we have jotted down a few predictions.
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A common expression in the investing community is that money never sleeps. That is especially true with blue-chip, dividend-paying stocks. With impressive brands and operations around the world, there are many businesses that are constantly making money with every passing minute. As a dividend investor, it is my job to...
Thursday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications
In afternoon trading on Thursday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 0.75% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.20% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 4.25% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ETR make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IJS
In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (Symbol: IJS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.84, changing hands as high as $94.54 per share. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
United Community Banks Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UCBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.55, changing hands as low as $33.13 per share. United Community Banks Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UCBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets (VWO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: VWO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.84, changing hands as high as $40.98 per share. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 12/28/2015. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by...
Federal Student Loan Borrowers Are in Financial Trouble Despite Paused Payments: NY Fed
People who have federal student loans are disproportionately struggling to pay their other bills, even though their student loan payments have been paused since March 2020. Those borrowers would be in even deeper financial trouble when payments finally resume if President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a study from the New York Federal Reserve suggests.
