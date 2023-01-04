(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) As an aggressive flu season ravages Wisconsin hospitals, public health officials are once again urging people to get their flu shots. But not all hospitals require their employees to get those vaccines, and hospital immunization rates vary widely, according to a review of federal data by Wisconsin Public Radio. Across the state and country, the vast majority of hospital staff did get their flu shots, according to figures reported by hospitals to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO