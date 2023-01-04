Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Continues to be a Leader in the Organic Farming Industry
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin continues to be a leader in the organic farming industry. But, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio, new data shows access to land and the need for more infrastructure is taking a toll on some kinds of organic operations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture conducted a survey of certified organic farms across the country in 2021.
Wisconsin DNR Accepting Applications for Angler Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation Program
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation grant program. Funding from the grant program is used to help grow the number of anglers in Wisconsin and expand angling activities. Cost-sharing funds can be awarded to individuals or community-based organizations, Wisconsin tribes, universities and schools.
Wisconsin DNR Accepting Applications for E-Cycle Wisconsin Electronics Collection Grants
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the E-Cycle Wisconsin Electronics Collection Grant for projects that will host an electronics collection site or event in 2023 or the beginning of 2024. Financial support for additional collection sites and events will make it easier for residents in...
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Reminds Residents of National Radon Action Month
During National Radon Action Month, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes and buildings for radon. Exposure to radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer nationally, and easy-to-use tests are widely available. “Radon is an environmental health issue in our state. Approximately one in 10 homes have elevated radon levels across Wisconsin,” said Paula Tran, State Health Officer.
Manufacturers in Northeast Wisconsin Have "Bullish" Outlook for 2023
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Despite fears of a possible recession, manufacturers in northeast Wisconsin have a "bullish" outlook for 2023. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance released its 2023 Manufacturing Vitality Index report last month, which surveyed 122 companies. It found...
Wisconsin Hospitals Vary in Regards to Flu Vaccinations for Employees
(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) As an aggressive flu season ravages Wisconsin hospitals, public health officials are once again urging people to get their flu shots. But not all hospitals require their employees to get those vaccines, and hospital immunization rates vary widely, according to a review of federal data by Wisconsin Public Radio. Across the state and country, the vast majority of hospital staff did get their flu shots, according to figures reported by hospitals to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Scholarships Available for FFA Members Who Plan to Attend 2023 Washington Leadership Conference
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin FFA members who plan to attend the 2023 Washington Leadership Conference this summer can apply for financial assistance to help pay for the trip. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Wisconsin FFA Center announced that scholarship money is available to students, thanks to a long-standing...
Governor Evers Signs Executive Order Recreating 28 Non-Statutory Committees
Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #182 recreating 28 non-statutory committees working to conduct studies and advise the governor on various issues of statewide interest and importance, including the Governor’s Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion, the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access, the PFAS Coordinating Council, and the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability, among several others.
Governor Evers Meets With Mayors of Wisconsin's Largest Cities
(AP) Gov. Tony Evers met with the mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest cities behind closed doors for about an hour on Wednesday, one of the first official acts of his second term. The meeting comes as Evers and the Legislature weigh making substantial changes to how local governments, including...
Lakes Superior & Michigan Ecosystems Graded in New International Report
(Bob Hague, WRN) Wisconsin’s Great Lakes ecosystems are graded in a new international report. Lake Superior received the highest available grade and along with Lake Huron is considered "steady." The analysis from the International Joint Commission noted Superior’s forest watershed and coastal wetlands help maintain high water quality.
Wisconsin State Patrol's January Law of the Month
Winter in Wisconsin brings months of slippery conditions and subzero weather, so preparing yourself and your vehicle is key to a safe season. Winter vehicle safety is Wisconsin State Patrol’s January Law of the Month. It’s an opportunity for every driver to make sure essential equipment is working properly before getting behind the wheel.
