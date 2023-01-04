Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
Backers of Olson Senior Center urge La Crosse city committee to sell building to the center for $1
La Crosse’s city council has a big vote ahead next week, on the future of a popular senior activity center. The council’s finance committee voted Thursday night to refer an offer to sell the center headquarters to the full council, without a specific direction. The council is being...
cwbradio.com
City of Marshfiled Holding Public Involvement Meeting for Multi-Use Trail Project
The City of Marshfield will hold a Public Involvement Meeting for the proposed multi-use trail project Wednesday, January 11th, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The meeting will take place at the 2nd Street Community Center, 211 East 2nd Street, Marshfield. A short project presentation will be given, followed by time for open discussion. They will be holding the meeting via a conference call and in-person.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland Collects Over 40,000 Cans of Food this Season
The Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland wants to thank everyone that attended this year. They thank all of the guests, sponsors and most importantly volunteers for making the 2022 season extremely successful again. They collected 40,000 cans of food and their cash donations were very generous again this year. They also...
cwbradio.com
Mary's Place of Central Wisconsin Expanding to Wisconsin Rapids
Mary’s Place of Central Wisconsin is expanding their supportive transitional housing program to Wisconsin Rapids. The building located at 520 8th Avenue South is estimated to open spring of 2023. The building will have three levels with 11 separate apartment units, a shared laundry room and common area space, and office space for the onsite house manager.
wizmnews.com
Nine people running for four La Crosse school board seats; nine other people seek spots on La Crosse city council
There are so many candidates for the La Crosse school board this year, they’ll need a February primary to narrow the field. Nine people have filed papers for the four seats that will be on the April ballot. That means just one contender will be eliminated in next month’s primary vote.
WEAU-TV 13
Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department looking for missing woman
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department is looking for a missing woman. According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of Jan. 5, 2023 the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department is still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna.
wwisradio.com
Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman
Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
WEAU-TV 13
WDVA asking people to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is asking for people to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living at their skilled care Homes in Chippewa Falls, King, and Union Grove. “While it may seem like a small gesture, these small acts of kindness can really make...
hubcitytimes.com
What’s old is new again
STEVENS POINT/MARSHFIELD – Central Wisconsin health systems are reporting a continued trajectory to revive old-fashioned names through 2022. Parenting magazines and websites report the trend as a nationwide following of the “100-Year Rule,” which is based on the assumption that it takes “a full century for a name to shake off its dusty image and sound fresh again.”
milwaukeeindependent.com
An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use
Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday
TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and two more people are hurt after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T in the Town of Ridgeville, or slightly northwest of Norwalk, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
One killed, another critically injured in Monroe County crash
The crash occurred on State Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T around 6 p.m. Authorities said a vehicle headed west lost control and struck an eastbound vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Western Wisconsin city’s population sign stolen from roadside, deputies seek info
ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public’s help with providing any information about a missing population sign that was allegedly stolen from the side of the road. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock Falls population sign was...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after house fire in Viroqua Monday
VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a home in Viroqua on Monday evening. The Viroqua Fire Department said that the fire happened at 6:38 p.m. on the 500 block of Hillcrest Street on the east side of Viroqua Monday. According to Chad Buros, Viroqua...
wiproud.com
Men accused of murder in La Crosse released
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges against two men accused of killing a La Crosse man last year are being dismissed. 36-year-old Karvel Freeman and 26-year-old Nelson Brown were both charged with first-degree intentional homicide in January 2022 shooting death of 36-year-old Ernest Knox. Yesterday, prosecuting attorneys filed a...
cwbradio.com
Pet of the Week: Mistletoe
Mistletoe is the Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels and Shop south of Black River Falls. Mistletoe is the CCHS Pet of the Week! Mistletoe came to CCHS when his family split and he needed a place to stay. He's an awesome boy! Mistletoe is about 8 years old and is a neutered male. He weighs 7.8#. He is a handsome fellow with a short-haired black and white Tuxedo coat.
nbc15.com
Juneau Co. officials identify two dead in shooting
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have named the two people who died after a shooting in rural Juneau County. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as 66-year-old Laurie Jensen and 69-year-old Gary Jensen. Both are from rural Elroy. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it...
wizmnews.com
Charges dropped against two suspects in Rose Street shooting death
Murder charges have been dismissed against two men accused of killing Ernest Knox in north La Crosse last January. Prosecutor Nick Passe says the testimony of a key eyewitness has changed, and does not support the physical evidence from the murder scene on Rose Street. As a result, the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown has been dropped, and the investigation continues.
cwbradio.com
Jackson County Man Charged With Firing a Weapon at a Sheriff's Deputy Has Charges Dropped
A Jackson County man charged with firing a weapon at a deputy had the charges against him dropped. Back in March of 2021, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy went to the home of Gary Hughes for a felony probation warrant. He told the deputy that he wasn’t going back to jail, pulled out a weapon, and fired at the deputy. This began a 15 hour standoff with Hughes. Hughes managed to escape, but was located a few days later.
