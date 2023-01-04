ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black River Falls, WI

cwbradio.com

City of Marshfiled Holding Public Involvement Meeting for Multi-Use Trail Project

The City of Marshfield will hold a Public Involvement Meeting for the proposed multi-use trail project Wednesday, January 11th, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The meeting will take place at the 2nd Street Community Center, 211 East 2nd Street, Marshfield. A short project presentation will be given, followed by time for open discussion. They will be holding the meeting via a conference call and in-person.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Mary's Place of Central Wisconsin Expanding to Wisconsin Rapids

Mary’s Place of Central Wisconsin is expanding their supportive transitional housing program to Wisconsin Rapids. The building located at 520 8th Avenue South is estimated to open spring of 2023. The building will have three levels with 11 separate apartment units, a shared laundry room and common area space, and office space for the onsite house manager.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department looking for missing woman

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department is looking for a missing woman. According to a media release from the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department, as of Jan. 5, 2023 the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department is still investigating a missing person’s report for Tribal Member 50-year-old Felicia Wanna.
LA CROSSE, WI
wwisradio.com

Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman

Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

WDVA asking people to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is asking for people to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living at their skilled care Homes in Chippewa Falls, King, and Union Grove. “While it may seem like a small gesture, these small acts of kindness can really make...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
hubcitytimes.com

What’s old is new again

STEVENS POINT/MARSHFIELD – Central Wisconsin health systems are reporting a continued trajectory to revive old-fashioned names through 2022. Parenting magazines and websites report the trend as a nationwide following of the “100-Year Rule,” which is based on the assumption that it takes “a full century for a name to shake off its dusty image and sound fresh again.”
STEVENS POINT, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use

Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday

TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and two more people are hurt after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T in the Town of Ridgeville, or slightly northwest of Norwalk, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt after house fire in Viroqua Monday

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a home in Viroqua on Monday evening. The Viroqua Fire Department said that the fire happened at 6:38 p.m. on the 500 block of Hillcrest Street on the east side of Viroqua Monday. According to Chad Buros, Viroqua...
VIROQUA, WI
wiproud.com

Men accused of murder in La Crosse released

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges against two men accused of killing a La Crosse man last year are being dismissed. 36-year-old Karvel Freeman and 26-year-old Nelson Brown were both charged with first-degree intentional homicide in January 2022 shooting death of 36-year-old Ernest Knox. Yesterday, prosecuting attorneys filed a...
LA CROSSE, WI
cwbradio.com

Pet of the Week: Mistletoe

Mistletoe is the Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels and Shop south of Black River Falls. Mistletoe is the CCHS Pet of the Week! Mistletoe came to CCHS when his family split and he needed a place to stay. He's an awesome boy! Mistletoe is about 8 years old and is a neutered male. He weighs 7.8#. He is a handsome fellow with a short-haired black and white Tuxedo coat.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Juneau Co. officials identify two dead in shooting

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have named the two people who died after a shooting in rural Juneau County. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as 66-year-old Laurie Jensen and 69-year-old Gary Jensen. Both are from rural Elroy. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Charges dropped against two suspects in Rose Street shooting death

Murder charges have been dismissed against two men accused of killing Ernest Knox in north La Crosse last January. Prosecutor Nick Passe says the testimony of a key eyewitness has changed, and does not support the physical evidence from the murder scene on Rose Street. As a result, the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown has been dropped, and the investigation continues.
LA CROSSE, WI
cwbradio.com

Jackson County Man Charged With Firing a Weapon at a Sheriff's Deputy Has Charges Dropped

A Jackson County man charged with firing a weapon at a deputy had the charges against him dropped. Back in March of 2021, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy went to the home of Gary Hughes for a felony probation warrant. He told the deputy that he wasn’t going back to jail, pulled out a weapon, and fired at the deputy. This began a 15 hour standoff with Hughes. Hughes managed to escape, but was located a few days later.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI

