ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing armed robber

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10q48G_0k39Jijg00

MONROE, La. — A clerk working at a Dollar General in Louisiana is facing manslaughter charges after police said he killed an armed robber inside the store.

Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a report of a shooting and robbery at a Dollar General on Jan. 3. In an affidavit of probable cause filed with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, police said Rafus Anderson was working as a clerk when an armed robber came in.

Police said Anderson fired a shot at the suspect, which hit the suspect and a customer inside the store.

“The suspect in the armed robbery would be located north of the store, lying in the money he had just robbed the store of,” officers said.

The suspected robber was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

In the affidavit, police said that after the shooting, Anderson locked the door, set the alarm and left the property. He later went to the police station to give a statement and told police “he was afraid the suspect was going to kill him when he pulled out the gun and robbed the store.”

Investigators said Anderson told them he ran from the scene because he didn’t know that he had hit the suspect with the shot, the News Star reported.

Anderson told police there had been four armed robberies and two attempted robberies at the store since August.

Anderson was charged with manslaughter and was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center, where he was held without bond.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 26

donna
2d ago

The clerk ought to get a medal. He was robbed before. Then the clerk goes and turns himself in an stated what he did. If they caught the thief they would have released him back onto the streets, and probably handed him his gun back. This country is losing its damn mind.

Reply(2)
36
donna
2d ago

How American! Man did his job, protecting the customers and the store and the dumb cops arrested him. Only in America. The clerk ought to get a medal.

Reply
20
Angela Allen
2d ago

I know what it's like getting robbed.. I worked for Chevron and right before it was time to close a man came in acting like he was buying some gum and jumped the counter and robbed the store... I was lucky I didn't get hurt or killed... this man did the community a favor and got a bad person off the streets... but that's how the system works... the clerk could have gotten killed.. but they don't care...

Reply(3)
13
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

6 men arrested in El Dorado drug bust; nearly 3 pounds of narcotics seized

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, El Dorado Police arrested six men after conducting a drug distribution investigation. According to officers, the arrestees included the following individuals: During the arrest, three homes were raided on West Block Street and on South West Avenue. During the raids, police seized approximately one pound […]
EL DORADO, AR
KSLA

Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
RINGGOLD, LA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy