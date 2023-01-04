Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Fox Midseason Shake-Up Delays The Resident Finale and the Return of 9-1-1: Lone Star
A change to FOX's midseason plans brings bad news for fans of The Resident and 9-1-1: Lone Star. The network announced Friday that the previously planned two-hour season finale for The Resident will now air across two weeks. The penultimate episode will air in its regular time period on Tuesday,...
TV Fanatic
Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 10
On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 10, Det. Pryma's case concluded explosively. Meanwhile, after some shocking events, Brett installed an infant Safe Surrender Box at 51. Elsewhere, Violet was determined to take Emma down, but who got one over on the other by the end of the hour?. Use the...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
TV Fanatic
Magnum P.I. Gets Steamy Teaser Ahead of NBC Debut
When Magnum P.I. Season 5 touches down on NBC, the procedural drama is turning up the heat. The former CBS series was canceled earlier this year, and it sure looks like the show is making the most of its new home. NBC dropped a short and steamy 15-second teaser this...
TV Fanatic
Poker Face Official Trailer Teases Rian Johnson's New Mystery Series on Peacock
Rian Johnson is becoming something of a marvel for streaming TV. His Knives Out followup Glass Onion had a remarkable start this Christmas, and he's ready to take on mysteries in series form. Peacock released the Official Trailer for Poker Face, which Rian created, writes, directs, and produces. Rian and...
TV Fanatic
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 10 Review: Land Of Opportunity
New York construction sites are dangerous, especially in the Law & Order universe. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 10 offered an investigation into a homeless man's death that led to a major cover-up on a construction site -- and it wasn't even the same construction site death that Stabler has been investigating on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3!
TV Fanatic
Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Welcome Back, Bitches
Ginny & Georgia returned right it left off. Ginny and Austin ran away to Zion's, and Georgia denied that she missed her kids. Ginny & Georgia Season 2 dealt with many more serious issues, including mental health, gun safety, and death, but there was still lots of family fun and teenage angst too.
TV Fanatic
Truth Be Told Season 3 Trailer: Poppy's Podcast Focuses on a Child Trafficking Ring
It's all good news today for mystery fans. Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning anthology Truth Be Told, starring Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer, who also executive produces. Award-winning actress Gabrielle Union joins the all-new season, which is set to make its...
TV Fanatic
Freeridge: Netflix Shares Teaser for On My Block Spinoff
The On My Block universe is expanding at Netflix. Netflix on Friday unveiled the official teaser for the spinoff series, Freeridge, premiering February 2, 2023. All eight episodes will be available on day one, which keeps with Netflix tradition. As for what this new chapter is about, check out the...
TV Fanatic
Ghosts Season 2 Episode 11 Review: The Perfect Assistant
The world of Ghosts is growing by the episode. Did anyone imagine a "Car Ghost" would be a new ghost type?. It sounds like a Pokemon, but the discovery on Ghosts Season 2 Episode 11 opened up the possibilities of new ghosts to come. Plus, we might just have a...
TV Fanatic
The CW Cheat Sheet: With a Brand Refresh on the Horizon, Will Any Shows Survive?
It would be the understatement of the century to say that changes are on the horizon for The CW. We've covered the network's new leadership and the many cancellations from the previous season. A recent interview with the new CW president revealed that very few shows are expected to survive...
TV Fanatic
Lisa Vanderpump Seemingly Shades Lisa Rinna After Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Exit: "Ding Dong"
Lisa Vanderpump may not watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills anymore, but she saw the news about her former co-star's exit from the Bravo series. Vanderpump, who starred in the first nine seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, tweeted "ding dong" after news of Lisa Rinna's exit broke.
TV Fanatic
CSI: Vegas: Jay Lee Previews Chris’s Side Hustle & Praises Legacy Actors
While Jay Lee was promoted to series regular ahead of CSI: Vegas Season 2, Thursday's episode will be his first centric episode. His character, Chris Park, has a side hustle, which helps the team solve the murder of a social media influencer. TV Fanatic chatted with Jay about CSI: Vegas...
TV Fanatic
Call Me Kat: Dolly Parton Makes Special Appearance for Leslie Jordan Tribute
Call Me Kat paid tribute to the late Leslie Jordan during Thursday's midseason premiere. As part of the emotionally charged installment, Dolly Parton appeared in a pre-taped message. The country music legend performed "Where the Soul Dies" before eulogizing Jordan, who died in October at 67. "I know usually at...
TV Fanatic
Renfield Trailer: Nicolas Cage Sinks His Teeth into Dracula, and We Can't Wait!
Universal Pictures dropped the official trailer for Renfield today, which offers a unique (and hilarious) take on the man tasked with caring for Dracula. This Renfield has sold his soul to Dracula for some pretty wicked powers that allow him to compete with the greatest superheroes. But his job is...
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives Review for the week of 1-02-23: Kristen's World Falls Apart
It's hard to find a less sympathetic villain than Kristen. She is nothing but a series of impulses and bad decisions. She raped Eric, then used John's health to escape trouble. She stabbed Victor because he was mean to her. And recently, she's held the lives of three women over Brady's head to force him to play house with her.
Comments / 0