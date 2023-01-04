Read full article on original website
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie WebsiteMelissa FrostPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Tre Clark Torches Former Team, Duquesne Beats VCU, 79-70
The Duquesne Men’s Basketball Team never trailed in its 79-70 victory over VCU Wednesday night at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. This was Duquesne’s (12-4/2-0 Atlantic 10) first victory over VCU in five attempts when the contest was contested in Pittsburgh. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now is sponsored...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Signee Carlton Carrington Will be In Attendance for Pitt-Clemson Game
BALTIMORE — On Saturday, as Pitt takes on Clemson, there will be one especially important spectator in the crowd. Pitt signee Carlton Carrington, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Baltimore, Maryland, will be in attendance for the matchup, he told Pittsburgh Sports Now after his game on Friday night. He...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Farrell Files: Pitt 2023 QB and portal targets
I continue my look at the 2023 class with a focus on the quarterback position and we also track some things in the portal as well as 2024 recruiting. This is the Farrell Files Pitt edition. The 2023 class is average, I’ve been brutally honest about this. And to lose...
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star Pitt Target Dropping Top Five
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt DB Hudson Primus Enters the Transfer Portal
Hudson Primus joined the Pitt football team as a fall walk-on before the 2019 season, and after four seasons as a reserve in Pittsburgh, he’s decided to move on. Primus, a 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back originally from Archbishop Carroll in Washington D.C., entered the transfer portal Thursday afternoon. It’s...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘I Didn’t Come to Pitt to Sit on the Bench’: New Pitt QB Christian Veilleux Intends to Make His Mark
Christian Veilleux enjoyed his visit to Pitt the first time around, but he knew then it wasn’t a fit. Or rather, he didn’t think he’d be a fit in Pittsburgh. He didn’t think Pitt was what he was looking for. And his recruiting process, as a four-star quarterback in the class of 2021, would eventually narrow down to Clemson, Duke, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee. He’d choose the Nittany Lions.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Football coach Mike Brown set to leave Hempfield for Norwin
Add another football coaching opening to the list in Westmoreland County. And come Monday, it looks like you can subtract one. Hempfield coach Mike Brown turned in his letter of resignation Friday after two years in the position. Brown told the team about his decision Friday, according to Hempfield athletic...
Bob Palko, 9-time WPIAL champion, resigns as Mt. Lebanon football coach
Thirteen months after celebrating a state championship with the Blue Devils, Bob Palko has resigned as Mt. Lebanon’s football coach to focus attention on concerns away from the field. “I’ve got some personal health issues I need to deal with,” he said Friday. “It’s nothing like I’m going to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Tourette syndrome can’t slow Greensburg Salem leading scorer
At first glance, Ryan Burkart does not look like he would be Greensburg Salem’s leading scorer. The 6-foot junior guard is not the fastest player and doesn’t jump higher than many of his opponents. His demeanor is reserved, his voice low. But don’t let looks deceive you.
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
Metro News
Pittsburgh man accused of robbing Sheetz customer in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- A Pittsburgh man is charged with first-degree robbery including committing violence to the person by striking or beating after an incident at the University Avenue Sheetz store in Morgantown earlier this week. Morgantown police responded to a report of a disturbance around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and found two...
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
18-year-old found shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood overnight
PITTSBURGH — An 18-year-old was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood overnight. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East Warrington Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. While searching the area for possible victims, police found an 18-year-old male inside...
2 injured, 5 cars struck after shooting along McKnight Road in Ross
One motorist was hospitalized and another injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon caused a two-hour closure of McKnight Road in Ross. Ross Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp initially said there was an exchange of gunfire just after 2 p.m. along the busy North Hills corridor McKnight Road, near the intersection with Nelson Run Road. Later Thursday evening, he released a statement indicating police now believe there was only one shooter.
New taco shop slated for former Reed & Co. space in Lawrenceville
PITTSBURGH — California Taco Shop, a local restaurant with locations in Shaler and Wexford, is now ready to set up its third location on Butler Street in Lawrenceville. The restaurant recently posted an obligatory “coming soon” sign in the former location of Reed & Co. at 4113 Butler St., where it looks to replace what was a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch operation.
4 Democrats enter Allegheny County Council races
Four candidates already have come forward to declare runs for Allegheny County Council. Two of the candidates will be challenging incumbent Democrats, while the other two are facing off against one another in the South Hills. The results of these races could shift power on county council, which has seen...
Restaurant Employees Held Hostage In Pittsburgh, Police Say
A man from Erie heading to see his kids in West Virginia held employees hostage at a Pittsburgh Eat 'N Park on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say. Larry David Elkins II, 30, of Erie, fired at least three shots while holding two workers and the manager hostage at the restaurant in the 1200 block of Banksville Road, according to police and court documents.
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.
