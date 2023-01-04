Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Preview: Lightning come to St. Paul riding hot streak
The Minnesota Wild have not been as good as they could have been around the holiday season. They have won two of their last four games, including laying a couple stinkers against the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars. Fortunately for our sanity they balanced it out with outplaying the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues to an almost embarrassing amount.
chatsports.com
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV for Friday's game at LCA
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.
chatsports.com
Islanders at Oilers: Clutter-return [Game #40]
The Islanders approach the halfway point in the season with their back-to-back in Alberta, starting with tonight in Edmonton. It sounds like they’ll have one injured forward back, Cal Clutterbuck:. Lane Lambert says Cal Clutterbuck a game time decision. But Ross Johnston remains on ice along with Kyle Palmieri...
chatsports.com
Game Preview: Suns travel to Cleveland looking to break 3-game losing streak
Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — Cleveland, Ohio. The finale of a 6-game road trip comes to a close in Cleveland, Ohio, where the Phoenix Suns will take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers. It’s been a brutal stretch, with Phoenix dropping six of their last seven games and going 1-4 on the road trip thus far.
chatsports.com
NY Giants Injury News Ft. Adoree’ Jackson + Giants vs. Eagles Week 18 Preview: Rest The Starters?
New York Giants injury news is the topic of today’s New York Giants YouTube. Adoree’ Jackson highlights the New York Giants injury report as Giants hope to have him return for the 2023 NFL playoffs. We also dive into the Giants vs. Eagles NFL week 18 preview with many NFC playoff implications on the line. The New York Giants are locked into the 6th seed in the NFC playoffs and the Eagles are fighting f.
chatsports.com
Morning Skate: Wings vs New Jersey Devils
New year, new roster. It’s the return of Robby Fabbri to the Detroit lineup after offseason surgery kept him sidelined. Based on yesterday’s practice, Fabbri appears to be taking Adam Erne’s spot on the third line, as he skated with Tyler Bertuzzi (still “about a week” away) and Filip Zadina (who?).
chatsports.com
Keegan Murray wins December Rookie of the Month
Guess who just won December’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month? Oh, just the guy many people thought the Sacramento Kings should pass over with the fourth pick. Not even halfway into his first NBA season, and Keegan Murray has shown he can live up to the hype. Kings...
chatsports.com
Giants Rumors: RESTING Starters vs. Eagles + WHY Giants Can WIN In The Playoffs | NY Giants News
Giants news and rumors are heating up with NFL Week 18 here and the NFL playoffs right around the corner. Today’s New York Giants rumors video is sponsored by Füm, a non-electronic, natural diffusive device designed to transform your negative habits! Get started today - Use PROMO: CHATSPORTS and SAVE 10% when you go to: http://tryfum.com/chatsports. Today’s Giants news focuses on the latest reports that New York could rest the starters against the Philadelphia Eagles in week 18. New York Giants Now by Chat Sports host Marshall Green also takes a look at why the Giants could win in the playoffs!
chatsports.com
Sidney Crosby named to NHL All-Star Game for ninth time
For the ninth time in his 18-year NHL career, Sidney Crosby has been named to the NHL All-Star Game. Hey now, you're an All-Star...again. Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career #NHLAllStar Game. Full details: https://t.co/D8ZwFmFHLk pic.twitter.com/dM6R2OPHqx— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 6, 2023. With this ninth selection...
chatsports.com
Open Thread: Middling Suns, Heat face off
The Heat are 2-2 in their last four coming off a loss @ the Lakers while the Suns are 1-7 over their last eight. Which mid team comes out on top?
Cardinals hold off Bulldogs in the final seconds, keeping their win streak alive
In a nailbiting conference matchup, the Upsala Cardinals girls basketball team managed to hold off the Swanville Bulldogs on their own court, coming away with a 52-48 victory, Friday, Jan. 7. The game started fairly even until the Cardinals scored nine in a row to take a 15-6 lead early. McKenna Graves started the run with a 2-pointer and Brenna Graves added to the run with a 2-pointer and a...
chatsports.com
Wednesday’s Dump & Chase: Bruised
The Milwaukee Admirals finished 2022 with a 2-1-0 week against division rivals Chicago and Grand Rapids. Despite that, Texas and Rockford have surged lately, leaving the Ads with the Central... Around the League. Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin breaking his NHL record of 894 goals long before the Washington...
chatsports.com
The Mid-Morning Dump: Double winner chicken dinner
A big second half propels Iowa State to 2-0 in Big 12 play!. pic.twitter.com/GqhVu0OKDo— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 5, 2023. ASHLEY JOENS: HOOPER Joens adds to her list of school records. Congrats to Ashley Joens on two more @CycloneWBB records tonight. She is now Iowa State's career leader in...
Burges boys basketball team continues winning ways with OT win against Canutillo
Entering the 2022-23 high school basketball season, much of the talk in District 1-5A boys basketball focused around Chapin, Canutillo and Andress. But so far in the early stages of district play, it's been Burges, which has emerged as a potential district champion. After Friday's 46-45 overtime win at home against Canutillo, the youthful Mustangs are 4-0 in district. ...
chatsports.com
Wings vs. Panthers: Updates, Predicted Lineups, Keys to the Game
Söderblom and Oesterle are out, Erne and Lindström are in. Fabbri is expected in for tonight but not tomorrow. Robert Hagg is skating this morning in a blue non-contact jersey. He’s been out with an undisclosed injury. #LGRW. — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 6, 2023. Gus Lindstrom...
chatsports.com
Tage Me Out to the Puck Game
Before I begin, I encourage everyone to continue to send their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes to Damar Hamlin and his family as he currently remains in the hospital in critical condition. Many inside and outside the NFL/sports community have shown incredible generosity, empathy, and compassion in this difficult time. It is tough to find the right words, so I’ll leave it with: Prayers up for Hamlin.
chatsports.com
Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Not all fantasy football champions have been crowned just yet. While many leagues have wrapped up already, some will conclude with Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. If your league falls into that bucket—a decent chance since you're still seeking out fantasy content—then you're in luck, as we're here to lay out our Week 18 rankings at the three marquee positions and spotlight a player with an exploitable matchup at each spot.
chatsports.com
Temple Moves to 3-0 in Conference Play in Wednesday Action
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook scored 24 points as Tulane beat Tulsa 93-77 on Wednesday night. Cook had seven assists and three steals for the Green Wave (9-5, 2-1 American Athletic).
chatsports.com
Quick Hits: The Execution Edition
ClosedCaptionOpen ShareEnter Full ScreenExit Full Screen. People are going to suggest the media and scouting community are over-shooting Bedard’s upside by labeling him a “generational talent.” It’s not up to me to have people accept his pedigree for what it is. My colleagues on the scouting tour collectively agree he is exactly as described. In fact the majority believe he will have the same impact as Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.
Comments / 0