Nebraska State

Nebraska state senators elect new leaders on Day 1

LINCOLN — State senators put off until later a fight over legislative rules, then spent the first day of the 2023 session on Wednesday electing a new speaker and leaders of legislative committees. The day opened with the possibility of a session-paralyzing debate over whether a tradition of electing...
NEBRASKA STATE
Mid-Plains Community College makes $52.6 million impact on area economy

Mid-Plains Community College added $52.6 million in income to its 18-county service area during the 2020-21 fiscal year. That’s according to an economic impact analysis conducted by Emsi Burning Glass, which provides colleges and universities with labor market data to help create better outcomes for students, businesses and communities. The results of the analysis demonstrate that MPCC is a strong investment for students and society.
NEBRASKA STATE
South Dakota extends in-state tuition to Wisconsin, Illinois

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall. The South Dakota Advantage plan has until now offered in-state tuition to undergraduates and graduate students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents, the Argus Leader reported Thursday. The Board of Regents voted to add Wisconsin and Illinois to the list earlier this month.
ILLINOIS STATE
Major winter storm impacts travel across Nebraska

The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central Nebraska with several inches...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska firm recalls sprouts after salmonella outbreak

SunSprout Enterprises, a Nebraska company, is recalling alfalfa, sprouts sold in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the product. The company is voluntarily recalling two lots (#4211 and 5211) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells, with best by dates between 12/10/22 and 12/27/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella, according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration.
NEBRASKA STATE
Neb. Game and Parks: Use caution near sick, dead birds

LINCOLN, Neb.-People are encouraged to use caution until further notice as avian influenza continues to affect waterfowl and other bird species statewide. Affected birds have been reported across the state in recent weeks. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected waterfowl, including geese and swans, which have been tested for cause of death. Avian influenza was confirmed in several cases.
NEBRASKA STATE
Neb. anglers help bring new life to aging waters in 2022

Anglers in Nebraska got a lot accomplished this year — just by buying a fishing permit. Regardless of their success on the water, their purchase of a permit — and the Aquatic Habitat Stamp that is included — helped fund more than $8 million in improvements through the Nebraska Aquatic Habitat Program in 2022. In essence, they helped bring new life to aging waters.
NEBRASKA STATE
