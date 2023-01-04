Read full article on original website
Neb. consumption tax backers launch petition drive for '24 ballot
LINCOLN — Backers of a dramatic change in state taxation announced changes to their proposal on Thursday as they launched a petition drive to place a “consumption” tax plan before Nebraska voters in 2024. Speakers at a press conference said that a tax on consumption would fix...
Nebraska state senators elect new leaders on Day 1
LINCOLN — State senators put off until later a fight over legislative rules, then spent the first day of the 2023 session on Wednesday electing a new speaker and leaders of legislative committees. The day opened with the possibility of a session-paralyzing debate over whether a tradition of electing...
Gov. Ricketts: New year, new administration, same guiding vision
The start of a new year is the time to reflect on how far we’ve come as a state — as well as to look forward to where Nebraska is heading. Last year was one for the record books. And thanks to the progress we achieved together, Nebraska is stronger than ever.
Nebraska Lottery generates record amount for beneficiaries
A two-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot and the introduction of a new $30 Scratch product resulted in the largest amount of proceeds transferred to the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery was established in 1993. A total of $15,817,263, derived from a share of Scratch and Lotto ticket sales from...
Neb. turkey hunters can buy permits Jan. 9, get familiar with changes
Several changes await Nebraska wild turkey hunters in 2023. Hunters can begin purchasing their spring season permits from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission beginning Jan. 9 and should become familiar with the changes before the season opens. Hunters now may purchase up to two spring permits instead of three.
Nebraska State Patrol begins 67th Basic Recruit Camp
The next class of Nebraska State Patrol recruits have officially started their training. Fifteen new recruits will work for the next six months at the NSP Training Academy to earn the title of Trooper. “As we begin the new year, we’re excited to launch our next recruit camp and begin...
University’s latest survey shows rising risk of recession
OMAHA — Creighton University’s latest survey of manufacturing supply managers in a region including Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri signals a rising risk this year of a recession. “Not since April and May of 2020, the middle of the 2020 recession, has the overall index fallen below growth neutral...
Mid-Plains Community College makes $52.6 million impact on area economy
Mid-Plains Community College added $52.6 million in income to its 18-county service area during the 2020-21 fiscal year. That’s according to an economic impact analysis conducted by Emsi Burning Glass, which provides colleges and universities with labor market data to help create better outcomes for students, businesses and communities. The results of the analysis demonstrate that MPCC is a strong investment for students and society.
South Dakota extends in-state tuition to Wisconsin, Illinois
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall. The South Dakota Advantage plan has until now offered in-state tuition to undergraduates and graduate students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents, the Argus Leader reported Thursday. The Board of Regents voted to add Wisconsin and Illinois to the list earlier this month.
Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must improve service...
Crews will reroute creek after massive Kansas pipeline spill
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews will reroute Mill Creek to avoid the site of the Keystone Pipeline’s largest-ever oil spill, the oil pipeline’s parent company announced Tuesday. The Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada to Texas and Illinois, spilled 14,000 barrels of oil near the Kansas-Nebraska border...
Major winter storm impacts travel across Nebraska
The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north central Nebraska with several inches...
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a rural creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing...
Neb. troopers make 35 DUI arrests, assist 1,300 motorists during holidays
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 35 impaired drivers from the road and assisted more than 1,300 motorists during the holiday season as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This holiday season there was plenty of severe winter weather around the state and our...
Nebraska firm recalls sprouts after salmonella outbreak
SunSprout Enterprises, a Nebraska company, is recalling alfalfa, sprouts sold in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the product. The company is voluntarily recalling two lots (#4211 and 5211) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells, with best by dates between 12/10/22 and 12/27/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella, according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration.
Neb. Game and Parks: Use caution near sick, dead birds
LINCOLN, Neb.-People are encouraged to use caution until further notice as avian influenza continues to affect waterfowl and other bird species statewide. Affected birds have been reported across the state in recent weeks. Nebraska Game and Parks staff have collected waterfowl, including geese and swans, which have been tested for cause of death. Avian influenza was confirmed in several cases.
Neb. anglers help bring new life to aging waters in 2022
Anglers in Nebraska got a lot accomplished this year — just by buying a fishing permit. Regardless of their success on the water, their purchase of a permit — and the Aquatic Habitat Stamp that is included — helped fund more than $8 million in improvements through the Nebraska Aquatic Habitat Program in 2022. In essence, they helped bring new life to aging waters.
DEA: 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl seized in 5-state Omaha Division
Throughout 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Omaha Division seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in both pill and powder form. Nationally, DEA investigators reported seizing more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 12 months, enough to kill every American. “The amount of fentanyl we’ve...
