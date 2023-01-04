Read full article on original website
🎥Biden to migrants: Do not just show up at the border
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border from Mexico illegally, his boldest move yet to confront the arrivals of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago. (Click below to...
What's in the $1.7 trillion spending bill congress approved
The legislation includes the following, according to the Senate Appropriations Committee. Support for Public Schools: Congress secured historic levels of funding to support public school teachers and students and invest in our children’s future. The bill includes:. • $17.5 billion, the largest increase in more than a decade, for...
