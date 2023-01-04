ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

🎥Biden to migrants: Do not just show up at the border

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border from Mexico illegally, his boldest move yet to confront the arrivals of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago. (Click below to...
TEXAS STATE
North Platte Post

What's in the $1.7 trillion spending bill congress approved

The legislation includes the following, according to the Senate Appropriations Committee. Support for Public Schools: Congress secured historic levels of funding to support public school teachers and students and invest in our children’s future. The bill includes:. • $17.5 billion, the largest increase in more than a decade, for...
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy